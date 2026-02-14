Grammy winner Tame Impala headed to Seattle, pre-sale tickets go live this week

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Pre-sale tickets for Grammy-award-winning artist Tame Impala go on sale this week for his highly anticipated world tour stop in Seattle.

The pre-sale tickets for Tame Impala’s show at Climate Pledge Arena are available on Feb. 18 at 12 p.m., with the general public sale coming on Feb. 20 at 12 p.m., Tame Impala announced.

Tame Impala’s “The Deadbeat Tour” is scheduled to make its stop in Seattle on Sept. 1, before heading down to Portland one week later.

The Perth, Australia native released his fifth studio album “Deadbeat” in late 2025, featuring several hit records like “Dracula,” “My Old Ways,” and “Loser.”

At the 2026 Grammys, Tame Impala won an award for “End of Summer” off his latest album, which was recognized as the Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

After his extended stay overseas, Tame Impala will return to the U.S. and kick off his tour across the country on July 7 in Miami.

The first half of Tame Impala’s U.S. tour will feature special guest Djo, who was famously cast as Steve Harrington on the hit Netflix TV series “Stranger Things.”

Over the back stretch of the tour, which includes Seattle and Portland, Dominic Fike will be the special guest ahead of Tame Impala’s set. Fike’s career took off after his Season 2 appearance on the HBO TV show, “Euphoria.”

As tickets are expected to sell out quickly, Ticketmaster noted that fans should sign into their accounts at least 10 minutes early and complete a few steps, such as updating payment information and reviewing the venue’s ticket map.

