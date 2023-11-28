Flooded-out Capitol Hill tenant relieved after agreement reached with landlord

SEATTLE — Overflowing bathwater flooded into Mia Lombardo Conklin’s Capitol Hill apartment.

“I had to go to the bathroom with an umbrella because I would get rained on with dirty, moldy shower water. And it was gross and disgusting and there was nothing I could do about it,” Lombardo said.

In October we told you about, what court documents describe, as a year-long battle to get the leaks permanently stopped and repairs made, inside Mia Conklin’s bathroom.

But now it appears there’s an agreement in the case.

According to her attorney, Lombardo’s apartment will be repaired by the landlord, Community Roots Housing. Joe Jordan from the Northwest Justice Project represented Mia in the case.

“We have reached an agreement with community housing to resolve the matter, and they’ve agreed to go into her unit and properly and professionally remediate any water damage,” Jordan said.

State law says landlords get 24 hours to fix hot or cold water, electricity, or anything hazardous to life - especially problems with the sewer.

If tenants can’t use a refrigerator, oven, or a major plumbing fixture, landlords get 72 hours. And 10 days for other cases.

Mia’s attorney Jordan said he tells tenants to make sure that they put any of the complaints in writing.

“Be clearer as to what it is that they’re requesting in terms of repairs and make sure you keep records of those,” he said.

Resources in the state like Northwest Justice Project and other organizations can help enforce the law against landlords.

For now, Lombardo feels great that her home will be safe and free from leaks.

“My apartment is going to get fixed the right way and because I love it. I love my apartment. So, I think to be able to live there and not have to worry about anything is going to just be amazing,” she said.

The landlord, Community Roots Housing, said it’s their policy not to publicly comment on lawsuits that are in progress. In court documents, the group said it did not violate landlord-tenant laws or breach Lombardo’s lease agreement.

