FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A fatal crash Monday morning caused the closure of an intersection in Federal Way.

South King Fire & Rescue first reported the collision at the intersection of 320th and 21st Ave SW at 6:24 a.m.

All directions were closed.

At 6:50 a.m., fire officials said the crash was fatal.

“The roadway will be closed for an extended period for an investigation,” South King Fire said.

No information about the victim has been released.

The intersection has reopened.

©2024 Cox Media Group