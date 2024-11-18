Marysville considers 3 options for school closures

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Amid financial trouble and declining enrollment, the Marysville School District shared three options it’s considering for the 2025-2026 academic year.

“This is a crisis,” Dr. David Burgess, the district’s interim superintendent said in an announcement on the district website. “Clearly we have a major budget issue in our district. Over the last 15 years, our student enrollment has declined over 2,500 students. We have yet to right size and deal with that reality.”

Dr. Burgess said the goal is to save the district anywhere between $1,000,000 and $2,000,000.

According to the district, an elementary closure will save over $500,000 and a middle school closure will save approximately $750,000.

Option 1

Reconfigure elementary schools to include K-6 grade

Close Marysville Middle School entity (building would be repurposed)

Close Liberty Elementary School and relocate Liberty students to a portion of the Marysville Middle School building

Relocate Legacy High School to the Marysville Getchell High School campus

Relocate 10th Street Middle School to the Legacy High School building

Option 2

Close Cascade and Liberty Elementary Schools

Relocate Legacy High School to the Marysville Getchell High School campus

Relocate 10th Street Middle School to the Legacy High School building

Option 3

Close Cascade and Liberty Elementary Schools

Close Totem Middle School (building would be repurposed)

Relocate Legacy High School to the Marysville Getchell High School campus

Relocate 10th Street Middle School to the Legacy High School building

At this time, these are the only options.

Dr. Burgess said building capacity, building conditions, and impact to families were all taken into consideration when creating these options. He said the goal is to minimize disruption to students’ educations.

Additional information about the school closure process is on the Marysville School District website.

