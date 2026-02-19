Driver ‘narrowly misses’ being struck by detached car hood that smashed into windshield

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A driver narrowly missed being hit by a flying car hood this morning, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kameron Watts.

WSP says the incident happened along SR-512 near Puyallup.

According to Trooper Watts, the hood of a sedan detached, glided in the air, and struck the windshield of a Jeep Wrangler.

Trooper Watts says the Jeep driver just narrowly missed being struck in the head by the flying hood.

“This serves as another good reminder on how avoiding being on your phone while driving can save your life,” wrote Trooper Watts.

As of this writing, the suspect vehicle is still outstanding.

The suspect vehicle is currently outstanding. pic.twitter.com/4fWDvdjpk0 — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) February 19, 2026

