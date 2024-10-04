Dog falls from I-5 overpass, smashing into windshield on moving car.

SEATTLE — A dog fell from an overpass onto a moving car on Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon.

Just after 5 p.m., witnesses say the dog landed on top of the windshield of a car heading northbound on I-5, just past the North 85th Street overpass.

The car was pulled over to the side of the road and the dog was alive and alert, looking around, despite not moving from its resting spot on top of the car.

A few Good Samaritans stopped to help, and a trooper arrived on the scene shortly after. The dog was then carefully transported to the backseat of another car using fabrics.

According to witnesses, the dog has been taken to the ER at a nearby veterinarian medical center.

It is unclear at this time how the dog fell from the overpass, but KIRO 7 will continue to follow this developing story.

