Sticky situation: Troopers use spike strips to stop fleeing suspect in stolen WSDOT asphalt truck

WASHTUCNA, Wash. — A Washington State Department of Transportation asphalt truck caught fire after it was stolen from a facility in the southeastern part of the state.

According to a social media post by @WSDOT_East, the truck was stolen from a WSDOT shed in the small town of Washtucna at 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Because that area of southeastern Washington is sparsely populated, the missing asphalt truck was probably easy to spot, especially after it caught fire at some point.

Once they caught up with the vehicle, Washington State Patrol troopers used spike strips to stop the truck and the suspect inside.

WSDOT_East said it was grateful its crews weren’t injured during the incident.

The truck, however, appears to have been destroyed.









