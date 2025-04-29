UPS to cut 20,000 jobs. Here’s why.

The United Parcel Service (UPS) announced Tuesday that it’s planning to cut 20,000 jobs this year.

According to a regulatory filing from UPS, the cuts are connected to its “anticipation of lower volumes” from its largest customer.

CBS is reporting that the customer is Amazon.

The layoffs will impact a little more than 4% of its workforce.

Tuesday’s announcement also said that UPS will close 73 buildings by June, and others may be subject to closure.

UPS estimates it’ll save $3.5 billion this year from its consolidation plan.

In January, UPS said it reached an agreement with Amazon to decrease its delivery volume by more than 50% in the second half of 2026.

UPS operates in over 200 countries and employs about 490,000 employees.

