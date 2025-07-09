Ritz recall alert: Cracker sandwiches recalled over allergy-triggering mislabeling

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The manufacturer of Ritz cracker sandwiches is issuing an urgent recall due to a labeling error that could cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

Mondelēz Global LLC, the manufacturer, is voluntarily recalling cartons of Ritz cracker sandwiches that contain individually wrapped packs of Ritz sandwiches with peanut butter filling. But these packs are improperly labeled, stating the Ritz sandwiches have a cheese filling instead, which can cause an allergic reaction due to the mistake.

Four carton sizes of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches (eight-pack, 20-pack, and 40-pack cartons of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, as well as the 20-pack Ritz Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack carton) have been recalled by Mondelēz Global LLC.

The packs bear a best-by date of November 1, 2025 through November 9, 2025, or January 2, 2026 through January 22, 2026.

“The affected cartons include individually wrapped packs that may be incorrectly labeled as cheese variety even though the product may be a peanut butter variety,” the FDA stated in its report. “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product.”

There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global LLC, as of this reporting. The recall is occurring voluntarily as a precaution.

Mondelēz Global LLC stated that the issue arose from a “supplier error” related to the packaging of the individually wrapped packs.

“Corrective actions are being taken to help ensure this issue does not recur,” the FDA said.

