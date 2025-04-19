Nearly 490,000 pounds of ready-to-eat breakfast sandwiches recalled

Check your freezer. The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service says nearly 490,000 pounds of ready-to-eat breakfast sandwiches are being recalled.

According to Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC some of their Lettieri’s Food To Go breakfast sandwiches contain sesame, but the allergen wasn’t included on the packaging.

Here are the sandwiches that are being recalled:

8.35-oz. individually film wrapped sandwiches of “LETTIERI’S FOOD TO GO Sausage, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH” with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24 and 25 up to 2508451.

7.3-oz. individually film wrapped sandwiches of “LETTIERI’S FOOD TO GO Bacon, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH” with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24 and 25 up to 2508451.

The sandwiches were produced between April 1, 2023, and March 25, 2025, and have a 12-month shelf-life.

The USDA says a food inspection employee flagged the error when they realized the French toast component of the sandwiches contains sesame flour.

If someone who is allergic to sesame eats the product, they could fall ill.

The USDA says there are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

Anyone with questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

©2025 Cox Media Group