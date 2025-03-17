Nationwide recall issued for 365 Whole Foods Market macaroni & cheese bites

C.H. Guenther & Son LLC is recalling some of its ‘Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese’ because of a packaging error.

The product was sold under the brand 365 Whole Foods Market.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the boxes don’t list eggs or meat, which the product contains.

People who have allergies to eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they were to eat the bites.

The company says it learned of the mistake when a customer complained about tasting meat.

The recall is for boxes with a UPC Code: 99482499709 and a best-by date of Nov. 29, 2025.

The product was sold between Feb. 6 and March 11.

The FDA says no other manufacturing dates, or lots are impacted.

No illnesses have been reported.

Customers can return the boxes to the store for a full refund.

Consumers with additional questions regarding this recall may contact CH Guenther & Son LLC at 1-210-227-1401.





