Massive frozen food recall expands to 37 million pounds of food due to risk of glass contamination

A recall of Trader Joe’s frozen chicken fried rice announced late last month has expanded to 33 million more pounds of food across 16 different frozen food products, all of which are at risk of being contaminated with glass.

The recalled products come from Ajinomoto Foods North America, an Oregon-based food distributor for stores including Trader Joe’s and Kroger. The recall, which now includes ramen and shu mai dumpling dishes in addition to fried rice, has totaled nearly 37 million pounds of food overall.

In February, the recall was initially for 3.4 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice products at Trader Joe’s.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), four people reported finding glass in their food. The affected Trader Joe’s products are:

Chicken Fried Rice — Best By Dates 03/04/2026 through 02/10/2027

Vegetable Fried Rice — Best By Dates 02/28/2026 through 11/19/2026

Japanese Style Fried Rice — Best By Dates 02/28/2026 through 11/14/2026

Chicken Shu Mai — Best By Dates 03/13/2026 through 10/23/2026

The full list of recalled products, under brand names Ajinomoto, Ling Ling, and Tai Pei, in addition to Trader Joe’s and Kroger, can be seen here. According to a USDA investigation, carrots included in the dishes were the source of the glass contamination. The USDA is asking people who have this product not to eat it, but instead throw it away and report it.

“If you have packages of the products listed above, please do not use them,” Trader Joe’s stated. “Please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.”

No injuries have been reported in connection with this recall.

