Free AI tracker reunites lost pets with owners

A new artificial intelligence-based technology is helping reunite lost pets with their owners.

The national database is called Love Lost. It’s operated by Petco’s nonprofit, called Petco Love.

It’s free to use.

How it works

Owners upload pictures of their pets into the system online.

The photo matching technology collects up to 512 data points to help identify the animal.

The AI tech can recognize everything from a pet’s distinct eye shape and whisker length to their unusual markings and tail curvature.

Petco Love says a key advantage of the system is its ability to recognize a pet even when its appearance changes dramatically.

The database pulls lost pet reports from social media posts and community platforms like Nextdoor and Neighbors to try and reconnect lost pets with their owners.

Petco Love says more than 3,000 local shelters and rescue organizations are currently using this technology.

“Every pet is a beloved member of the family, and during a disaster, the uncertainty can be overwhelming,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Love Lost is designed to give families hope and the tools they need to find their pets.”

The database has reunited nearly 60,000 pet parents across the U.S. with their best friends.

To register your pet in the database, click here.

