The vehicle market is going through a slow, steady healing process. Inventory is up. In light of the UAW strike, Clark discusses pricing for both new & used automobiles. Also today, Clark explains how Delta, United and American airlines actively devaluing their frequent flyer programs – is actually good for travel consumers.

Vehicle Market Update: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Devalued Miles: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 09.25.23 The UAW Strike – Vehicle Market Update / Points Taken: The Devaluation Of Frequent Flyer Programs appeared first on Clark Howard.