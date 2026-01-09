Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Januarys in Washington since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. January 1929

- Average temperature: 19.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 26.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 13.4°F

- Total precipitation: 3.21"

#9. January 1969

- Average temperature: 19.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 25.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 13.9°F

- Total precipitation: 7.57"

#8. January 1907

- Average temperature: 19.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 25.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 12.9°F

- Total precipitation: 5.44"

#7. January 1979

- Average temperature: 18.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 26°F

- Monthly low temperature: 11.6°F

- Total precipitation: 2.23"

#6. January 1957

- Average temperature: 18.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 25.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 11.4°F

- Total precipitation: 3.17"

#5. January 1916

- Average temperature: 16.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 23.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 9.3°F

- Total precipitation: 4.41"

#4. January 1930

- Average temperature: 15°F

- Monthly high temperature: 23.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 6.8°F

- Total precipitation: 2.62"

#3. January 1949

- Average temperature: 14.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 24°F

- Monthly low temperature: 5.7°F

- Total precipitation: 1.35"

#2. January 1937

- Average temperature: 14.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 22.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 6.3°F

- Total precipitation: 3.16"

#1. January 1950

- Average temperature: 12.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 20.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 4.9°F

- Total precipitation: 7.37"