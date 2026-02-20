Arina P Habich // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in Washington

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Washington using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2026. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Washington

#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA: 28

#2. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA: 1

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#30. Edmonds

- Typical home value: $906,936

- 1-year price change: -0.9%

- 5-year price change: +35.3%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#29. Snohomish

- Typical home value: $910,788

- 1-year price change: -0.4%

- 5-year price change: +41.9%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#28. Olga

- Typical home value: $913,024

- 1-year price change: +0.1%

- 5-year price change: +32.5%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#27. Mill Creek

- Typical home value: $951,662

- 1-year price change: -1.4%

- 5-year price change: +48.1%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#26. Duvall

- Typical home value: $953,299

- 1-year price change: -1.3%

- 5-year price change: +38.5%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#25. Brier

- Typical home value: $969,286

- 1-year price change: -1.4%

- 5-year price change: +38.4%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#24. North Bend

- Typical home value: $976,069

- 1-year price change: -0.9%

- 5-year price change: +39.6%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#23. Carnation

- Typical home value: $998,434

- 1-year price change: -0.7%

- 5-year price change: +35.9%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#22. Lake Forest Park

- Typical home value: $1,002,647

- 1-year price change: -1.9%

- 5-year price change: +29.5%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#21. Normandy Park

- Typical home value: $1,003,045

- 1-year price change: +0.3%

- 5-year price change: +33.8%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#20. Kenmore

- Typical home value: $1,007,296

- 1-year price change: -2.6%

- 5-year price change: +40.8%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#19. Fox Island

- Typical home value: $1,033,437

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +37.7%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#18. Bothell

- Typical home value: $1,033,503

- 1-year price change: -2.3%

- 5-year price change: +47.8%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#17. Snoqualmie

- Typical home value: $1,084,610

- 1-year price change: -0.9%

- 5-year price change: +45.3%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#16. Issaquah

- Typical home value: $1,114,735

- 1-year price change: -0.9%

- 5-year price change: +39.4%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Bainbridge Island

- Typical home value: $1,134,218

- 1-year price change: +0.7%

- 5-year price change: +27.9%

- Metro area: Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#14. Fall City

- Typical home value: $1,157,126

- 1-year price change: -0.1%

- 5-year price change: +40.6%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#13. Kirkland

- Typical home value: $1,220,447

- 1-year price change: -3.3%

- 5-year price change: +42.0%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#12. Woodinville

- Typical home value: $1,337,209

- 1-year price change: -1.0%

- 5-year price change: +45.0%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#11. Redmond

- Typical home value: $1,348,208

- 1-year price change: -1.3%

- 5-year price change: +46.4%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. Newcastle

- Typical home value: $1,370,379

- 1-year price change: +0.0%

- 5-year price change: +46.5%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Bellevue

- Typical home value: $1,457,346

- 1-year price change: -1.7%

- 5-year price change: +42.7%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Sammamish

- Typical home value: $1,568,906

- 1-year price change: -2.9%

- 5-year price change: +52.0%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Mercer Island

- Typical home value: $2,243,170

- 1-year price change: -1.0%

- 5-year price change: +36.9%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Woodway

- Typical home value: $2,301,141

- 1-year price change: -0.9%

- 5-year price change: +48.5%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Beaux Arts Village

- Typical home value: $2,757,546

- 1-year price change: -1.8%

- 5-year price change: +29.6%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Clyde Hill

- Typical home value: $4,011,683

- 1-year price change: -0.0%

- 5-year price change: +37.8%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Yarrow Point

- Typical home value: $4,206,859

- 1-year price change: -2.4%

- 5-year price change: +29.2%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Medina

- Typical home value: $4,382,747

- 1-year price change: -0.6%

- 5-year price change: +34.4%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Hunts Point

- Typical home value: $7,980,316

- 1-year price change: +2.6%

- 5-year price change: +38.6%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA