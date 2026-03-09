Rihanna’s home hit by 10 bullets; one person arrested

LOS ANGELES — According to The Los Angeles Times and TMZ, a 20-year-old woman was arrested after firing at least 10 rounds at the singer’s house.

A law enforcement source told The Times that one of the bullets went through one of the walls—and the singer was home at the time.

Police Sergeant Jonathan de Vera confirmed to The Times that no injuries were reported.

This isn’t the first time the singer has had something happen at her home. In 2018, a 27-year-old man hopped a fence and broke in, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

The man spent about 12 hours inside before Rihanna’s assistant saw him. He was ordered to stay away from the singer for at least 10 years.

