Best value colleges in every state

When it comes to higher education, definitions of what constitutes a valuable collegiate experience and reasons for enrolling are as varied as the people providing the answers. For some, it's tied to affordability and measured in terms of how many scholarships and grants are available to offset the overall cost. For others, value is measured by the quality of the education and is determined by factors such as class sizes, faculty qualifications, and access to research opportunities. While others still measure value by post-grad career outcomes, prioritizing alumni networks, internship placements, career services, and the potential for social mobility.

A tuition-to-salary comparison is generally not sufficient in assessing the value a school offers. It's essential to consider both the immediate financial costs and benefits, as well as the quality of life and campus culture that it can offer its students. In an age where student debt is skyrocketing, reaching $1.814 trillion in 2024, many students in the U.S. are anxious about whether their degree will be worthwhile in the long run. The average debt carried by one of the 45 million student-loan borrowers after graduation is around $42,673. As the student debt crisis grows alongside the staggering rise of college tuition, a school's overall value matters: namely, where scholarly investments will pay off with less debt to start and a higher-paying career within reach after graduation.

Stacker used Niche's 2026 list of the Best Value Colleges in America to report the best value college in every U.S. state. Community colleges and online colleges were not included. The methodology included student surveys, cost, post-graduate financial earnings, and a handful of other factors that capture a school's well-rounded value. (You can read the full methodology here.)

While some colleges may lure students in with a vibrant campus life or famous professors, these details are generally not indicators of a school's value to a student's lifelong career prospects.

Read on to see if your alma mater is the best value college in its state.

Aerial view of a large public University in Birmingham. (Stacker/Stacker)

Alabama: University of Alabama - Birmingham

- Location: Birmingham, AL

- Niche value grade: B+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 9,841

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1

- Acceptance rate: 88%

- Typical SAT range: 1130-1400

- Athletic conference: American Athletic Conference (The American)

Aerial view of the Main Campus of the State University in Anchorage, Alaska (Stacker/Stacker)

Alaska: University of Alaska Anchorage

- Location: Anchorage, AK

- Niche value grade: B-

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 4,211

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 12:1

- Acceptance rate: 67%

- Typical SAT range: not available

- Athletic conference: Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Arizona State University sign on campus. (Stacker/Stacker)

Arizona: Arizona State University

- Location: Tempe, AZ

- Niche value grade: B+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 59,707

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 16:1

- Acceptance rate: 90%

- Typical SAT range: 1100-1320

- Athletic conference: Big 12 Conference (Big 12)

Arkansas: University of the Ozarks

- Location: Clarksville, AR

- Niche value grade: B+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 786

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 14:1

- Acceptance rate: 58%

- Typical SAT range: 1020-1160

- Athletic conference: Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference

A view of the fountain in front of the Beckman Institute building at California Institute of Technology (Stacker/Stacker)

California: California Institute of Technology

- Location: Pasadena, CA

- Niche value grade: A+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 982

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 3:1

- Acceptance rate: 3%

- Typical SAT range: 1530-1580

- Athletic conference: Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Administration building on the college campus in Golden. (Stacker/Stacker)

Colorado: Colorado School of Mines

- Location: Golden, CO

- Niche value grade: A

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 5,924

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 16:1

- Acceptance rate: 60%

- Typical SAT range: 1320-1470

- Athletic conference: Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference

Yale University campus in Spring. (Stacker/Stacker)

Connecticut: Yale University

- Location: New Haven, CT

- Niche value grade: A+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 6,805

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 2:1

- Acceptance rate: 5%

- Typical SAT range: 1500-1580

- Athletic conference: Ivy League

Brick columns at entry to University of Delaware campus. (Stacker/Stacker)

Delaware: University of Delaware

- Location: Newark, DE

- Niche value grade: B+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 18,084

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 15:1

- Acceptance rate: 65%

- Typical SAT range: 1200-1360

- Athletic conference: Coastal Athletic Association (CAA)

Students walk on the Quad lawn. (Stacker/Stacker)

Florida: University of Florida

- Location: Gainesville, FL

- Niche value grade: A

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 31,571

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

- Acceptance rate: 24%

- Typical SAT range: 1300-1480

- Athletic conference: Southeastern Conference (SEC)

Georgia Institute of Technology sign close up. (Stacker/Stacker)

Georgia: Georgia Institute of Technology

- Location: Atlanta, GA

- Niche value grade: A+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 17,171

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 13:1

- Acceptance rate: 16%

- Typical SAT range: 1330-1530

- Athletic conference: Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

Main building on campus of the University of Hawaii at Manoa. (Stacker/Stacker)

Hawaii: University of Hawaii at Manoa

- Location: Honolulu, HI

- Niche value grade: B

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 12,068

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

- Acceptance rate: 70%

- Typical SAT range: 1020-1240

- Athletic conference: Big West Conference (Big West)

Idaho: Lewis-Clark State College

- Location: Lewiston, ID

- Niche value grade: B+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 2,021

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 16:1

- Acceptance rate: 90%

- Typical SAT range: 850-1110

- Athletic conference: Cascade Collegiate Conference

Aerial view of Northwestern University and Lake Michigan with foreground beach and walking path. (Stacker/Stacker)

Illinois: Northwestern University

- Location: Evanston, IL

- Niche value grade: A

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 9,020

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1

- Acceptance rate: 7%

- Typical SAT range: 1490-1560

- Athletic conference: Big Ten Conference (Big Ten)

Statue and buildings at University of Notre Dame. (Stacker/Stacker)

Indiana: University of Notre Dame

- Location: Notre Dame, IN

- Niche value grade: A

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 8,866

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1

- Acceptance rate: 12%

- Typical SAT range: 1440-1540

- Athletic conference: Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

Campus of Iowa State University in spring. (Stacker/Stacker)

Iowa: Iowa State University

- Location: Ames, IA

- Niche value grade: A-

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 25,628

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 17:1

- Acceptance rate: 89%

- Typical SAT range: 1110-1350

- Athletic conference: Big 12 Conference (Big 12)

Sunny view of the Davis Administration Building of Friends University. (Stacker/Stacker)

Kansas: Friends University

- Location: Wichita, KS

- Niche value grade: A-

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 964

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 11:1

- Acceptance rate: 56%

- Typical SAT range: 920-1090

- Athletic conference: Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference

Fall on Berea College campus. (Stacker/Stacker)

Kentucky: Berea College

- Location: Berea, KY

- Niche value grade: A

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,471

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

- Acceptance rate: 33%

- Typical SAT range: 1160-1340

- Athletic conference: USA South Athletic Conference

Louisiana: Nicholls State University

- Location: Thibodaux, LA

- Niche value grade: B+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 4,282

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 18:1

- Acceptance rate: 96%

- Typical SAT range: 930-1150

- Athletic conference: Southland Conference (Southland)

Brick building on Bowdoin College campus. (Stacker/Stacker)

Maine: Bowdoin College

- Location: Brunswick, ME

- Niche value grade: A

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,873

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

- Acceptance rate: 8%

- Typical SAT range: 1480-1550

- Athletic conference: New England Small College Athletic Conference

Brick path and buildings on the campus of Johns Hopkins. (Stacker/Stacker)

Maryland: Johns Hopkins University

- Location: Baltimore, MD

- Niche value grade: A+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 5,607

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 1:1

- Acceptance rate: 8%

- Typical SAT range: 1530-1580

- Athletic conference: Centennial Conference

Students on MIT Campus in autumn. (Stacker/Stacker)

Massachusetts: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

- Location: Cambridge, MA

- Niche value grade: A+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 4,543

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 3:1

- Acceptance rate: 5%

- Typical SAT range: 1510-1580

- Athletic conference: New England Women's & Men's Athletic Conference

The campus of Michigan Technological University in Houghton. (Stacker/Stacker)

Michigan: Michigan Technological University

- Location: Houghton, MI

- Niche value grade: A

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 5,765

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 14:1

- Acceptance rate: 88%

- Typical SAT range: 1120-1330

- Athletic conference: Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Northrop Mall on the campus of the University of Minnesota. (Stacker/Stacker)

Minnesota: University of Minnesota Twin Cities

- Location: Minneapolis, MN

- Niche value grade: A-

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 29,124

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

- Acceptance rate: 77%

- Typical SAT range: 1310-1480

- Athletic conference: Big Ten Conference (Big Ten)

Mississippi: Mississippi University for Women

- Location: Columbus, MS

- Niche value grade: B+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,460

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

- Acceptance rate: 100%

- Typical SAT range: 850-1180

- Athletic conference: St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Missouri: Washington University in St. Louis

- Location: Saint Louis, MO

- Niche value grade: A+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 7,534

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1

- Acceptance rate: 12%

- Typical SAT range: 1500-1570

- Athletic conference: College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin

Montana Tech arched metal sign in closeup. (Stacker/Stacker)

Montana: Montana Technological University

- Location: Butte, MT

- Niche value grade: A

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,631

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 13:1

- Acceptance rate: 90%

- Typical SAT range: 1060-1250

- Athletic conference: Frontier Conference

Nebraska: College of Saint Mary

- Location: Omaha, NE

- Niche value grade: A

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 502

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

- Acceptance rate: 44%

- Typical SAT range: not available

- Athletic conference: Great Plains Athletic Conference

Nevada State College Scorpion Statue. (Stacker/Stacker)

Nevada: Nevada State University

- Location: Henderson, NV

- Niche value grade: A-

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 2,252

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 16:1

- Acceptance rate: 86%

- Typical SAT range: not available

- Athletic conference: Independant

Baker-Berry Library on the campus of Dartmouth College. (Stacker/Stacker)

New Hampshire: Dartmouth College

- Location: Hanover, NH

- Niche value grade: A+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 4,419

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

- Acceptance rate: 6%

- Typical SAT range: 1500-1570

- Athletic conference: Ivy League

Holder Hall on Princeton University Campus. (Stacker/Stacker)

New Jersey: Princeton University

- Location: Princeton, NJ

- Niche value grade: A+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 5,598

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

- Acceptance rate: 4%

- Typical SAT range: 1500-1580

- Athletic conference: Ivy League

New Mexico: New Mexico Tech

- Location: Socorro, NM

- Niche value grade: A+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,065

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

- Acceptance rate: 54%

- Typical SAT range: 1040-1290

- Athletic conference: Club sports

New York: CUNY Baruch College

- Location: New York, NY

- Niche value grade: A+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 12,947

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 19:1

- Acceptance rate: 50%

- Typical SAT range: 1210-1410

- Athletic conference: City University of New York Athletic Conference

Duke University Campus in autumn. (Stacker/Stacker)

North Carolina: Duke University

- Location: Durham, NC

- Niche value grade: A+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 6,474

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 1:1

- Acceptance rate: 7%

- Typical SAT range: 1510-1570

- Athletic conference: Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

Aerial view of a large public university in Fargo. (Stacker/Stacker)

North Dakota: North Dakota State University

- Location: Fargo, ND

- Niche value grade: B+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 8,797

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 17:1

- Acceptance rate: 96%

- Typical SAT range: 1030-1260

- Athletic conference: Summit League (The Summit)

Marietta College campus in the spring. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ohio: Marietta College

- Location: Marietta , OH

- Niche value grade: A

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,019

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

- Acceptance rate: 79%

- Typical SAT range: 990-1300

- Athletic conference: Ohio Athletic Conference

Sunny view of the beautiful campus of The University of Tulsa. (Stacker/Stacker)

Oklahoma: The University of Tulsa

- Location: Tulsa, OK

- Niche value grade: A-

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 2,288

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

- Acceptance rate: 58%

- Typical SAT range: 1150-1490

- Athletic conference: American Athletic Conference (The American)

Oregon: Linfield University

- Location: Mcminnville, OR

- Niche value grade: A-

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,642

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 11:1

- Acceptance rate: 88%

- Typical SAT range: 1050-1210

- Athletic conference: Northwest Conference

Aerial view of Carnegie Mellon University campus. (Stacker/Stacker)

Pennsylvania: Carnegie Mellon University

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Niche value grade: A+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 7,133

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

- Acceptance rate: 11%

- Typical SAT range: 1500-1570

- Athletic conference: University Athletic Association

Students walking on Brown University campus. (Stacker/Stacker)

Rhode Island: Brown University

- Location: Providence, RI

- Niche value grade: A

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 7,220

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

- Acceptance rate: 5%

- Typical SAT range: 1500-1570

- Athletic conference: Ivy League

Sign and entrance gate on The Citadel campus. (Stacker/Stacker)

South Carolina: The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina

- Location: Charleston, SC

- Niche value grade: A-

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 2,476

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

- Acceptance rate: 98%

- Typical SAT range: 1080-1250

- Athletic conference: Southern Conference (SoCon)

Aerial view of university in Rapid City. (Stacker/Stacker)

South Dakota: South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

- Location: Rapid City, SD

- Niche value grade: A-

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,737

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 12:1

- Acceptance rate: 85%

- Typical SAT range: 1130-1320

- Athletic conference: Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference

Aerial view of Vanderbilt University in Nashville. (Stacker/Stacker)

Tennessee: Vanderbilt University

- Location: Nashville, TN

- Niche value grade: A

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 7,146

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

- Acceptance rate: 6%

- Typical SAT range: 1510-1560

- Athletic conference: Southeastern Conference (SEC)

The bronze statue of William Marsh Rice in the quad on Rice University's campus. (Stacker/Stacker)

Texas: Rice University

- Location: Houston, TX

- Niche value grade: A+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 4,483

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

- Acceptance rate: 8%

- Typical SAT range: 1500-1570

- Athletic conference: American Athletic Conference (The American)

Aerial view of Brigham Young University stadium and campus at the base of Wasatch Range of rocky mountains. (Stacker/Stacker)

Utah: Brigham Young University

- Location: Provo, UT

- Niche value grade: A-

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 29,261

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 20:1

- Acceptance rate: 69%

- Typical SAT range: 1290-1450

- Athletic conference: Big 12 Conference (Big 12)

Adirondack chairs overlooking scene of Vermont foliage at Middlebury College. (Stacker/Stacker)

Vermont: Middlebury College

- Location: Middlebury, VT

- Niche value grade: A

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 2,778

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

- Acceptance rate: 10%

- Typical SAT range: 1430-1550

- Athletic conference: New England Small College Athletic Conference

Washington and Lee University hall in Virginia exterior facade during sunny day. (Stacker/Stacker)

Virginia: Washington & Lee University

- Location: Lexington, VA

- Niche value grade: A

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,887

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

- Acceptance rate: 17%

- Typical SAT range: 1410-1530

- Athletic conference: Old Dominion Athletic Conference

Students walking on the quad outside of The Hub Student Union Building. (Stacker/Stacker)

Washington: University of Washington

- Location: Seattle, WA

- Niche value grade: A

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 29,863

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1

- Acceptance rate: 43%

- Typical SAT range: not available

- Athletic conference: Big Ten Conference (Big Ten)

The front gates of Marshall University. (Stacker/Stacker)

West Virginia: Marshall University

- Location: Huntington, WV

- Niche value grade: B+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 6,576

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

- Acceptance rate: 96%

- Typical SAT range: 890-1130

- Athletic conference: Sun Belt Conference (SBC)

Bascom Hall on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. (Stacker/Stacker)

Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin-Madison

- Location: Madison, WI

- Niche value grade: A

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 34,278

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

- Acceptance rate: 43%

- Typical SAT range: 1360-1510

- Athletic conference: Big Ten Conference (Big Ten)

The University Family Sculpture and Prexy's Pasture at the University of Wyoming. (Stacker/Stacker)

Wyoming: University of Wyoming

- Location: Laramie, WY

- Niche value grade: B+

- Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 6,851

- Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

- Acceptance rate: 98%

- Typical SAT range: 1040-1240

- Athletic conference: Mountain West Conference (MW)