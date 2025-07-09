Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Seattle metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Mill Creek
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 20,846
#24. Shoreline
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 59,280
#23. Edmonds
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 42,783
#22. Mukilteo
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 21,312
#21. Duvall
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 8,279
#20. North Bend
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 7,745
#19. Medina
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 2,889
#18. Cottage Lake
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 23,170
#17. Bothell
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 48,610
#16. Kenmore
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 23,594
#15. Bainbridge Island
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 24,607
#14. Woodway
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 1,174
#13. Snoqualmie
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 13,750
#12. Lake Forest Park
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 13,356
#11. Seattle
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 741,440
#10. Kirkland
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 91,614
#9. Issaquah
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 39,472
#8. Mercer Island
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 25,282
#7. Woodinville
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 13,440
#6. Sammamish
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 66,375
#5. Newcastle
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 12,945
#4. Clyde Hill
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 3,104
#3. Yarrow Point
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 1,192
#2. Bellevue
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 151,199
#1. Redmond
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 75,721