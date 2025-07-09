Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Seattle metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. Mill Creek

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 20,846

#24. Shoreline

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 59,280

#23. Edmonds

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 42,783

#22. Mukilteo

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 21,312

#21. Duvall

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 8,279

#20. North Bend

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 7,745

#19. Medina

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 2,889

#18. Cottage Lake

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 23,170

#17. Bothell

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 48,610

#16. Kenmore

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 23,594

#15. Bainbridge Island

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 24,607

#14. Woodway

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 1,174

#13. Snoqualmie

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 13,750

#12. Lake Forest Park

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 13,356

#11. Seattle

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 741,440

#10. Kirkland

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 91,614

#9. Issaquah

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 39,472

#8. Mercer Island

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 25,282

#7. Woodinville

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 13,440

#6. Sammamish

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 66,375

#5. Newcastle

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 12,945

#4. Clyde Hill

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 3,104

#3. Yarrow Point

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 1,192

#2. Bellevue

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 151,199

#1. Redmond

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 75,721