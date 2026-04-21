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Best draft picks in Seattle Seahawks history

Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Seattle Seahawks history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.

#10. Jacob Green (1980, Round 1, Pick 10)

- Position: DE

- Career wAV: 80

- Pro Bowls: 2

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 180

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#9. Earl Thomas (2010, Round 1, Pick 14)

- Position: DB

- Career wAV: 82

- Pro Bowls: 7

- First-Team All-Pro: 3

- Games Played: 140

- Seasons as Starter: 9

#8. Ahman Green (1998, Round 3, Pick 76)

- Position: RB

- Career wAV: 83

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 148

- Seasons as Starter: 6

#7. Steve Hutchinson (2001, Round 1, Pick 17)

- Position: G

- Career wAV: 94

- Pro Bowls: 7

- First-Team All-Pro: 5

- Games Played: 169

- Seasons as Starter: 11

#5. Cortez Kennedy (1990, Round 1, Pick 3) (tie)

- Position: DT

- Career wAV: 97

- Pro Bowls: 8

- First-Team All-Pro: 3

- Games Played: 167

- Seasons as Starter: 9

#5. Richard Sherman (2011, Round 5, Pick 154) (tie)

- Position: DB

- Career wAV: 97

- Pro Bowls: 5

- First-Team All-Pro: 3

- Games Played: 144

- Seasons as Starter: 9

#4. Walter Jones (1997, Round 1, Pick 6)

- Position: T

- Career wAV: 98

- Pro Bowls: 9

- First-Team All-Pro: 4

- Games Played: 180

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#3. Kevin Mawae (1994, Round 2, Pick 36)

- Position: C

- Career wAV: 108

- Pro Bowls: 8

- First-Team All-Pro: 3

- Games Played: 241

- Seasons as Starter: 15

#2. Bobby Wagner (2012, Round 2, Pick 47)

- Position: LB

- Career wAV: 129

- Pro Bowls: 10

- First-Team All-Pro: 6

- Games Played: 219

- Seasons as Starter: 14

#1. Russell Wilson (2012, Round 3, Pick 75)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 140

- Pro Bowls: 10

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 205

- Seasons as Starter: 12