Best draft picks in Seattle Seahawks history
Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Seattle Seahawks history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.
#10. Jacob Green (1980, Round 1, Pick 10)
- Position: DE
- Career wAV: 80
- Pro Bowls: 2
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 180
- Seasons as Starter: 12
#9. Earl Thomas (2010, Round 1, Pick 14)
- Position: DB
- Career wAV: 82
- Pro Bowls: 7
- First-Team All-Pro: 3
- Games Played: 140
- Seasons as Starter: 9
#8. Ahman Green (1998, Round 3, Pick 76)
- Position: RB
- Career wAV: 83
- Pro Bowls: 4
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 148
- Seasons as Starter: 6
#7. Steve Hutchinson (2001, Round 1, Pick 17)
- Position: G
- Career wAV: 94
- Pro Bowls: 7
- First-Team All-Pro: 5
- Games Played: 169
- Seasons as Starter: 11
#5. Cortez Kennedy (1990, Round 1, Pick 3) (tie)
- Position: DT
- Career wAV: 97
- Pro Bowls: 8
- First-Team All-Pro: 3
- Games Played: 167
- Seasons as Starter: 9
#5. Richard Sherman (2011, Round 5, Pick 154) (tie)
- Position: DB
- Career wAV: 97
- Pro Bowls: 5
- First-Team All-Pro: 3
- Games Played: 144
- Seasons as Starter: 9
#4. Walter Jones (1997, Round 1, Pick 6)
- Position: T
- Career wAV: 98
- Pro Bowls: 9
- First-Team All-Pro: 4
- Games Played: 180
- Seasons as Starter: 12
#3. Kevin Mawae (1994, Round 2, Pick 36)
- Position: C
- Career wAV: 108
- Pro Bowls: 8
- First-Team All-Pro: 3
- Games Played: 241
- Seasons as Starter: 15
#2. Bobby Wagner (2012, Round 2, Pick 47)
- Position: LB
- Career wAV: 129
- Pro Bowls: 10
- First-Team All-Pro: 6
- Games Played: 219
- Seasons as Starter: 14
#1. Russell Wilson (2012, Round 3, Pick 75)
- Position: QB
- Career wAV: 140
- Pro Bowls: 10
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 205
- Seasons as Starter: 12