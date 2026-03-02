Beef jerky recalled due to mislabeling, unlisted ingredient

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued an alert about several beef jerky products sold online and in retail stores in Hawaii.

The reason for the recall is that several products produced by Punahele Jerky Company were mislabeled or contained allergens that weren’t on the packaging.

The items were ready-to-eat beef jerky items that had best-by dates of Feb. 17, 2027, or prior.

The items include:

6-oz. plastic packages containing “DRIED HAWAIIAN STYLE BEEF CRISPS, ORIGINAL SALT & PEPPER FLAVOR”, and bearing establishment number “EST. 2625” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

4-oz. plastic packages containing “PUNAHELE JERKY COMPANY INC UNCLE K’S BEEF CRISPS”

4-oz. plastic packages containing “PUNAHELE JERKY COMPANY INC KILAUEA FIRE SPICY BEEF CRISPS”

The USDA‘s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found the issue during a routine label review.

The FSIS says that if you have these products, do not eat them and return or throw them away.

Customers with questions about next steps are asked to call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

©2026 Cox Media Group