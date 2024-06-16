Anchorage man faces charges for bomb hoax at federal building

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Achorage man has been indicted for allegedly making a false bomb threat at a federal building in Alaska.

On June 11, 40-year-old James Pearce was arrested for saying he placed explosive devices at six different buildings around Anchorage.

Because of the details he provided and references he made about the Oklahoma City bombing, Al Qaeda, and ISIS, the James M. Fitzgerald U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building was evacuated.

Pearce was immediately arrested and charged with one count of making a bomb threat to a federal building.

If convicted he could face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Pearce’s initial court appearance has not been scheduled.





