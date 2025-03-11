9 ways to eggs-perience Easter in Barcelona

From a day trip to Montserrat monastery to a Palm Sunday procession, Rose Winter, writing for GetYourGuide, shares an overview of nine must-do activities to celebrate Easter in Barcelona.

Easter traditions: Elaborate floats and ceremonial parades throughout Holy Week. Families also enjoy Mona de Pascua, a traditional chocolate cake decorated with colorful sweets and topped with an egg.

Best free Easter activity: The Good Friday Parade

Key Easter dates: Palm Sunday, Good Friday, Easter Sunday

1. Follow the Palm Sunday Procession Through Barcelona

On Palm Sunday, locals start Holy Week with La Burreta, a procession in which locals carry woven palms through Barcelona's Gothic Quarter to be blessed to commemorate Jesus' arrival in Jerusalem. The procession winds through the narrow streets, with a figure of Jesus riding a donkey held above the crowds.

Insider tip

Arrive early to secure a good viewing spot near Barcelona Cathedral.

Address and opening hours

Pla de la Seu, 08002 Barcelona. Palm Sunday, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

2. Eat a Mona de Pascua and Traditional Catalan Easter foods

After lent, Catalonians savor the sweet taste of La Mona de Pascua, a traditional Easter cake with an easter egg at the center, decorated with chocolate and candy. Pair it with other sweet Easter treats like buñuelos de Cuaresma and torrijas from Barcelona's best bakeries, and look out for other mouthwatering foods to try at Barcelona's food markets.

Insider tip

Visit Escribà, a patisserie dating back to 1906, on La Rambla for a stunning selection of intricately designed Mona de Pascua cakes.

Address and opening hours

Escribà, La Rambla 83, 08002 Barcelona. Mon, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Tues-Sun, 10:00 a.m.midnight.

3. Join the Good Friday Parade

Join thousands of spectators for Barcelona's Good Friday parade, where somber processions featuring large religious floats depicting Jesus's death, Christian brotherhoods sporting conical-shaped hoods, and traditional music fill the streets—a moving tribute to the Passion of Christ.

Insider tip

For the best spot, position yourself along Via Laietana, where the parade passes by in full view. For the final events of the day, head to Barcelona Cathedral.

Address and opening hours

Via Laietana, 08003 Barcelona. Good Friday, from 4:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

4. Attend Easter Vigil at Sagrada Família

If you're looking for things to do in Barcelona at night over Easter, attend the majestic Easter Vigil at Sagrada Família, where Gaudì's masterful blend of Catalan modernist and Spanish Late Gothic architecture only adds to the awe and wonder of the season. The ceremony includes the blessing of the fire, a candlelight procession, and the Eucharist.

Insider tip

Reserve your ticket online well in advance to avoid disappointment, as this service is extremely popular.

Address and opening hours

Sagrada Família, Carrer de Mallorca 401, 08013 Barcelona. Holy Saturday, 8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

5. Spend Easter at Barcelona's Outdoor Village Museum

During Easter, visiting Poble Espanyol, an open-air museum showcasing replicas of Spanish architecture, is a fun way to entertain the kids. The village hosts craft workshops, where you can create Easter decorations, hear traditional music, and participate in Easter egg hunts.

Insider tip

Check the live performance schedule and catch a traditional dance or music show.

Address and opening hours

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona. Mon 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Tues-Sun 10:00 a.m. – midnight.

6. Admire the Blooms at De Flor en Flor

Celebrate the arrival of spring at De Flor en Flor, a floral festival held at Poble Espanyol. The event showcases carefully assembled floral displays, gardening workshops, and activities for all ages, and is one of the most unique and unmissable things to do in Barcelona during Easter.

Insider tip

Visit early in the day to avoid crowds and take the best photos of the flower installations.

Address and opening hours

Poble Espanyol, Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona. Easter weekend, 9:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

7. Picnic in Parc Güell

Pack a picnic and enjoy a relaxing day in Parc Güell, surrounded by Gaudí's whimsical architecture and gardens. The park offers stunning views of Barcelona and photo opportunities at every turn.

Insider tip

No trip to Parc Güell is complete without a visit to the mosaicked benches at Plaça de la Natura, so get here before the crowds before heading to a must-see spot in the central park areas.

Address and opening hours

Parc Güell, 08024 Barcelona. Daily, 9:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

8. Stroll Down Las Ramblas

Stroll down Las Ramblas, Barcelona's most famous boulevard, lined with street performers, flower stalls boasting spring blooms, and outdoor cafes. During Easter, the avenue is particularly busy with festive decorations and events—the fun never stops in Barcelona on this busy boulevard.

Insider tip

Stop by La Boqueria market to sample some Easter delicacies or pick up picnic supplies.

Address and opening hours

La Rambla, 08002 Barcelona. Open 24 hours, though shops and stalls vary.

9. Day Trip to Montserrat

Take a day trip to Montserrat, a mountain range just north of Barcelona, home to the famous Benedictine monastery. During Easter, you can attend services here and hear the Montserrat Boys' Choir, one of the oldest in Europe.

Insider tip

Afterward, take the Sant Joan Funicular up to the higher trails for a peaceful hike with breathtaking views. Enjoy the stunning sunset over the mountains before heading back to Barcelona.

Address and opening hours

Montserrat Monastery, 08199 Montserrat. Daily, 7:30 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

FAQs

Are there any activities for kids in Barcelona during Easter?

Barcelona has many kid-friendly activities during Easter, including Easter egg hunts in parks like Parc de la Ciutadella, craft workshops at Poble Espanyol, and the De Flor en Flor floral festival. Many bakeries also have special events where children can decorate their own Mona de Pascua cakes.

Are shops closed in Barcelona during Easter?

Some shops, including the Boqueria Market, may be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday. Still, many tourist-oriented shops remain open, especially in central areas like La Rambla and El Born, though major shopping centers and supermarkets typically operate on reduced hours. Sagrada Família is closed to the public on Palm Sunday, and many museums that are usually free on Sundays will be shut.

Are there any churches with Easter celebrations in Barcelona?

Yes, most churches in Barcelona hold Easter celebrations, the most notable being the Sagrada Família, Barcelona Cathedral, and Santa Maria del Mar, where you can attend Palm Sunday services, Good Friday processions, and Easter vigils.

Is Easter a good time to go to Barcelona?

Easter is a great time to visit Barcelona, as the city comes alive with vibrant religious processions, traditional celebrations, and the arrival of spring. The weather is generally mild and pleasant, perfect for sightseeing and outdoor activities. It's also a great time to taste some authentic dishes unique to the Catalan region.

Is Barcelona crowded during Easter?

Barcelona does experience an influx of visitors during Easter, mainly due to the religious processions and school holidays. Escape the crowds by visiting museums and other attractions either very early or late in the afternoon, explore the lesser-known neighborhoods in Barcelona, like Gràcia and Sant Andreu, and spend more time discovering Barcelona's hidden gems, like the Bunkers del Carmel or the Labyrinth Park of Horta.

This story was produced by GetYourGuide and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.