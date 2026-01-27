The 30 cities in Washington where homes are selling the fastest

If you're buying or selling a home in Washington in early 2026, competition can make a big difference in your strategy. In faster-moving markets, buyers may need to act quickly and come prepared, with homes going under contract in a matter of days. In other cities, listings are sitting longer as economic uncertainty and high costs give buyers and sellers pause.

Nationwide, housing markets are generally slow, although competition varies widely from the Northeast to the South. Understanding where homes are selling the fastest can help buyers gauge how competitive a market is and help sellers set realistic expectations.

To see where homes are selling the fastest in Washington right now, Redfin Real Estate ranked the top cities based on their average "days on market"—the time it takes for a new listing to go under contract. The lower the number, the more competitive the city. Rankings are based on the December 2025 monthly average or monthly average median.

#1. East Port Orchard, Washington

- Days on market: 5

- Median sale price: $485,312

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 101.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 100.0%

- See East Port Orchard homes for sale

#2. Kingston, Washington

- Days on market: 7

- Median sale price: $663,432

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

- See Kingston homes for sale

#3. Mountlake Terrace, Washington

- Days on market: 8

- Median sale price: $750,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 102.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

- See Mountlake Terrace homes for sale

#4. Othello, Washington

- Days on market: 11

- Median sale price: $379,230

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.3%

- See Othello homes for sale

#5. Pacific, Washington

- Days on market: 11

- Median sale price: $520,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 95.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

- See Pacific homes for sale

#6. Edgewood, Washington

- Days on market: 12

- Median sale price: $700,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.5%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 23.8%

- See Edgewood homes for sale

#7. Snohomish, Washington

- Days on market: 12

- Median sale price: $605,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.3%

- See Snohomish homes for sale

#8. Tanglewilde, Washington

- Days on market: 13

- Median sale price: $499,900

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 16.7%

- See Tanglewilde homes for sale

#9. Lake Forest Park, Washington

- Days on market: 14

- Median sale price: $1,009,050

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

- See Lake Forest Park homes for sale

#10. Hobart, Washington

- Days on market: 15

- Median sale price: $890,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

- See Hobart homes for sale

#11. Martha Lake, Washington

- Days on market: 16

- Median sale price: $798,066

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 38.5%

- See Martha Lake homes for sale

#12. Alderwood Manor, Washington

- Days on market: 19

- Median sale price: $820,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 37.5%

- See Alderwood Manor homes for sale

#13. Terrace Heights, Washington

- Days on market: 20

- Median sale price: $395,318

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

- See Terrace Heights homes for sale

#14. Orchards, Washington

- Days on market: 20

- Median sale price: $540,241

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 29.6%

- See Orchards homes for sale

#15. Yacolt, Washington

- Days on market: 20

- Median sale price: $424,900

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 100.0%

- See Yacolt homes for sale

#16. Lake Shore, Washington

- Days on market: 22

- Median sale price: $520,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 16.7%

- See Lake Shore homes for sale

#17. North Bend, Washington

- Days on market: 22

- Median sale price: $1,099,450

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

- See North Bend homes for sale

#18. Sudden Valley, Washington

- Days on market: 22

- Median sale price: $657,640

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.3%

- See Sudden Valley homes for sale

#19. Lynden, Washington

- Days on market: 23

- Median sale price: $577,296

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 36.8%

- See Lynden homes for sale

#20. East Renton Highlands, Washington

- Days on market: 24

- Median sale price: $824,975

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 22.2%

- See East Renton Highlands homes for sale

#21. Cathcart, Washington

- Days on market: 25

- Median sale price: $678,497.50

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 37.5%

- See Cathcart homes for sale

#22. Klahanie, Washington

- Days on market: 25

- Median sale price: $1,423,350

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 75.0%

- See Klahanie homes for sale

#23. Bremerton, Washington

- Days on market: 26

- Median sale price: $480,090

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 48.8%

- See Bremerton homes for sale

#24. Mill Creek East, Washington

- Days on market: 26

- Median sale price: $1,025,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 22.2%

- See Mill Creek East homes for sale

#25. Sammamish, Washington

- Days on market: 27

- Median sale price: $1,267,497.50

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 38.9%

- See Sammamish homes for sale

#26. Sequim, Washington

- Days on market: 28

- Median sale price: $499,950

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 38.5%

- See Sequim homes for sale

#27. Tukwila, Washington

- Days on market: 28

- Median sale price: $575,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.0%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 22.2%

- See Tukwila homes for sale

#28. Parkwood, Washington

- Days on market: 28

- Median sale price: $492,812

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 37.5%

- See Parkwood homes for sale

#29. Arlington, Washington

- Days on market: 28

- Median sale price: $583,750

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 17.6%

- See Arlington homes for sale

#30. Brier, Washington

- Days on market: 28

- Median sale price: $909,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

- See Brier homes for sale

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.