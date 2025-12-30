The 20 most competitive housing markets in Washington

Across much of the U.S., people are struggling to buy and sell homes. Homebuyers are scared off by high prices and economic uncertainty, while home sellers are staying put until they can earn more profit from the sale. Student loan debt is adding even more pressure on younger buyers. As such, houses are selling at a historically slow rate, especially in the Sun Belt—even as mortgage rates fall.

That's not the case everywhere, though. In today's market, understanding your local level of competition can help you make smarter decisions. It affects everything from how quickly homes sell to how much negotiating power buyers and sellers have.

Conditions vary widely across Washington—but this list can help. Redfin Real Estate ranked the most competitive cities in Washington based on their combined months of supply (lower is better), average sale to list ratio (higher is better), and median days on market (lower is better). All data is an average for the January-October 2025 period. To see the most competitive cities in the country, read this recent Redfin article.

#1. Lynnwood, Washington

- Days on market: 10.26 days

- Sale to list ratio: 101.1%

- Months of supply: 0.98 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 42.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 63.1%

- See homes for sale in Lynnwood on Redfin.com

#1. Seattle, Washington

- Days on market: 10.17 days

- Sale to list ratio: 101.8%

- Months of supply: 1.41 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 38.0%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 65.6%

- See homes for sale in Seattle on Redfin.com

#3. Edmonds, Washington

- Days on market: 12.92 days

- Sale to list ratio: 101.1%

- Months of supply: 1.08 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 34.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 61.8%

- See homes for sale in Edmonds on Redfin.com

#4. Mill Creek East, Washington

- Days on market: 11.17 days

- Sale to list ratio: 100.5%

- Months of supply: 1.2 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 35.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 60.3%

- See homes for sale in Mill Creek East on Redfin.com

#5. Shoreline, Washington

- Days on market: 12.84 days

- Sale to list ratio: 101.8%

- Months of supply: 1.63 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 42.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 61.8%

- See homes for sale in Shoreline on Redfin.com

#6. Redmond, Washington

- Days on market: 14.68 days

- Sale to list ratio: 101.0%

- Months of supply: 1.45 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 35.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 60.2%

- See homes for sale in Redmond on Redfin.com

#7. Bellevue, Washington

- Days on market: 9.76 days

- Sale to list ratio: 100.6%

- Months of supply: 1.64 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 33.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 64.2%

- See homes for sale in Bellevue on Redfin.com

#7. Burien, Washington

- Days on market: 12.78 days

- Sale to list ratio: 100.6%

- Months of supply: 1.5 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 39.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 59.2%

- See homes for sale in Burien on Redfin.com

#9. Issaquah, Washington

- Days on market: 11.18 days

- Sale to list ratio: 100.8%

- Months of supply: 1.65 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 38.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 60.7%

- See homes for sale in Issaquah on Redfin.com

#10. SeaTac, Washington

- Days on market: 17.88 days

- Sale to list ratio: 101.5%

- Months of supply: 1.14 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 42.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 63.2%

- See homes for sale in SeaTac on Redfin.com

#11. Tacoma, Washington

- Days on market: 13.72 days

- Sale to list ratio: 100.4%

- Months of supply: 1.49 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 42.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 53.2%

- See homes for sale in Tacoma on Redfin.com

#12. Everett, Washington

- Days on market: 13.54 days

- Sale to list ratio: 100.1%

- Months of supply: 1.4 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 35.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 60.5%

- See homes for sale in Everett on Redfin.com

#13. University Place, Washington

- Days on market: 12.24 days

- Sale to list ratio: 100.1%

- Months of supply: 1.56 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 37.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 55.9%

- See homes for sale in University Place on Redfin.com

#14. Bothell, Washington

- Days on market: 16.8 days

- Sale to list ratio: 100.6%

- Months of supply: 1.66 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 38.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 58.0%

- See homes for sale in Bothell on Redfin.com

#15. Des Moines, Washington

- Days on market: 14.97 days

- Sale to list ratio: 100.0%

- Months of supply: 1.56 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 30.5%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 55.4%

- See homes for sale in Des Moines on Redfin.com

#16. Bremerton, Washington

- Days on market: 17.62 days

- Sale to list ratio: 100.1%

- Months of supply: 1.63 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 63.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.4%

- See homes for sale in Bremerton on Redfin.com

#17. Kent, Washington

- Days on market: 14.79 days

- Sale to list ratio: 100.3%

- Months of supply: 2.04 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 37.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 52.2%

- See homes for sale in Kent on Redfin.com

#17. Kirkland, Washington

- Days on market: 13.94 days

- Sale to list ratio: 100.0%

- Months of supply: 1.99 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 29.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 57.3%

- See homes for sale in Kirkland on Redfin.com

#19. Federal Way, Washington

- Days on market: 15.39 days

- Sale to list ratio: 99.9%

- Months of supply: 1.54 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 35.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 53.6%

- See homes for sale in Federal Way on Redfin.com

#19. Lacey, Washington

- Days on market: 17.13 days

- Sale to list ratio: 100.0%

- Months of supply: 1.6 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 36.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.4%

- See homes for sale in Lacey on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.