1 killed in Kent hit-and-run crash

KENT, Wash. — A 26-year-old is accused of fleeing the scene in a deadly crash in Kent Monday night.

Washington State Patrol said the 26-year-old was driving his Tesla on northbound I-5, just north of SR 516, and was driving in “all lanes.”

That driver hit the rear of another driver going in the same direction. The second vehicle hit a guardrail on the right.

The causing driver is facing charges of felony hit-and-run.

The 61-year-old passenger in the second vehicle died from her injuries. The driver of that vehicle was uninjured.

