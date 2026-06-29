Rapper Twista pleads guilty to not paying taxes and faces potential prison time

WASHINGTON — The Chicago rapper known as Twista has pleaded guilty to five counts of willfully failing to pay his income taxes and faces up to five years in prison.

The IRS Criminal Investigations division, the crime-fighting arm of the IRS, says Twista, whose legal name is Carl Mitchell, failed to pay income tax from 2019 to 2023 and owes more than $440,000 in back taxes.

Last week, Mitchell pleaded guilty to five counts of willfully failing to pay income tax. He is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 22.

Best known for his 2004 album ’Kamikaze,” Mitchell has collaborated with musicians including Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and Jamie Foxx on the song “Slow Jamz." He has received two Grammy nominations.

His income stemmed from performances, album sales, streaming and royalties, according to IRS-CI.

Despite warnings from both the IRS and his own accountants of his tax debts, “instead, Mitchell entered into agreements with a third-party company to pay him advances on future royalties, knowing that the IRS would not be able to levy these funds,” the IRS said in a statement.

Mitchell also has unpaid tax liabilities dating back to 2011, and the government alleges Mitchell made large purchases to support his lifestyle, including buying at least four luxury vehicles.

Representatives for Mitchell did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.

“IRS Criminal Investigation doesn’t care how famous you are or what you’ve accomplished,” Adam Jobes, with IRS-CI's Chicago field office, said in a statement. "If you willfully refuse to pay your taxes, we’ll follow the money and bring you to justice.”

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