Nancy Pelosi book, 'The Art of Power,' will reflect on her career in public life

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has completed a book about her years in public life, from legislation she helped enact to such traumatizing moments as the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol and the assault at her San Francisco home that left her husband with a fractured skull.

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that Pelosi's “The Art of Power” will be released Aug. 6.

“People always ask me how I did what I did in the House,” Pelosi, the first woman to become speaker, said in a statement. “In ‘The Art of Power,’ I reveal how — and more importantly, why.”

Pelosi, 84, was first elected to the House in 1987, rose to minority leader in 2003 and to speaker four years later, when the Democrats became the majority party. She served as speaker from 2007-2011, and again from 2019-2023, and was widely credited with helping to mobilize support for and pass such landmark bills as the Affordable Care Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

She stepped away from any leadership positions after Republicans retook the majority in the 2022 elections, but she continues to represent California's 11th district.

According to Simon & Schuster, Pelosi also will offer a "personal account" of Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters rampaged through the Capitol as Congress voted to certify Joe Biden's victory over Trump. She also recounts the night in 2022 when an intruder broke into the Pelosi home and assaulted her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer. (Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time).

“Pelosi shares that horrifying day and the traumatic aftermath for her and her family,” the publisher's announcement reads in part.

Pelosi's previous book, "Know Your Power: A Message to America's Daughters," came out in 2008. In 2022, she was the subject of the HBO documentary "Pelosi in the House," made by daughter Alexandra Pelosi.

