Crooked teeth, a type of "malocclusion," the medical term for a wide array of problems affecting the alignment of the teeth and jaw, are more than just an aesthetic problem; research has found that they can increase one's risk of oral trauma and disease. They can also give rise to a person's susceptibility to mental health issues.

Compounding this concern is the fact that misaligned teeth and bites are prevalent. The American Orthodontic Society says that nine in ten Americans report having some form of malocclusion.

Understanding the long-term consequences of having teeth that are not straight can help you recognize just how crucial it is to correct them and what your options are for getting uneven teeth fixed and aligned.

What Is the Cause of Crooked Teeth?

Misaligned, crooked, or slanted teeth can result from various factors, some of which are preventable or modifiable, while others are unpreventable. Preventable or modifiable causes include:

Prolonged or unaddressed thumb sucking and pacifier user

Poor oral hygiene that results in tooth loss

Mouth injuries or trauma

Genetics are factors or components of crooked teeth that you can't prevent, given that you inherit these traits. An analysis of studies published in the scientific journal Oxford Academic, for instance, concludes the high heritability of dental arch dimensions based on the available evidence.

Crooked teeth can occur when dental arch dimensions or perimeters are too small to accommodate the size of the teeth. The "inherited" mismatch between the size of the arch and the teeth can lead to your pearly whites rotating or overlapping.

What Is the Best Age to Fix Crooked Teeth?

There's no single best age to fix crooked teeth, as it can occur in people of different ages. There is, however, a "golden" window of opportunity where intervention is most straightforward, and that's during childhood.

According to the American Association of Orthodontists, the age of 7 is the best time for children to have their first visit to an orthodontist.

One of the main reasons is that during this time, orthodontists can assess the relationship between their young patients' upper and lower jaws. They can then determine if there's any emerging bite issue and how the permanent teeth will come in.

What Do Studies Say About Crooked Teeth and Their Long-Term Health Consequences?

An analysis published in the National Library of Medicine noted malocclusion's physical implications, such as dental trauma. It also cited the presence of a modest body of literature providing moderate-quality evidence indicating a positive correlation between malocclusion, anxiety, and depression.

Dental Trauma

If you have crooked teeth, it can put you at risk of experiencing dental trauma, particularly if they are protruding.

When teeth protrude, they sit outside of the protective enclosure and barrier of the lips. Without this protection, they are more likely to come into direct contact with things of force (e.g., playing contact sports or during falls or car accidents).

Crooked teeth are also at a higher risk of dental trauma because the misalignment creates irregular wear and tear. The affected teeth can become weaker and more brittle, making them more susceptible to damage like chips, cracks, and enamel erosion. Either way, they're more likely to develop tooth decay.

Mental Health Concerns

Having crooked teeth can impact how you feel about yourself, making you feel constantly self-conscious and not wanting to smile for photos, as pointed out by this guide from a Liverpool braces clinic. Over time, these negative emotions and restrictions can take a toll on your mental health.

Uneven, slanted, or crowded teeth can also contribute to poor oral health (e.g., experiencing tooth decay more frequently), which can affect psychological well-being. As an article published in Psychology Today points out, poor oral health can lead to worse mental health outcomes and lower quality of life.

How Do You Fix Crooked Teeth?

One of the most effective strategies for dealing with malocclusion is fixing crooked or messed-up teeth with braces, aligners, and other relevant orthodontic appliances and treatment.

Today's dental braces have gone a long way from being highly visible and uncomfortable to more aesthetic, advanced, comfortable, and even discreet teeth straightening solutions. Metal braces are still available, but many of them now utilize small brackets and, in some cases, tooth-colored wires.

You can also get clear braces, which use ceramic brackets designed to blend with the natural color of the teeth. There are also lingual braces, which are metal braces but go behind the teeth, making them much less visible.

Clear aligners are the latest addition to the orthodontic field, allowing you to straighten your teeth without people even noticing you're getting your pearly whites straightened out. They're removable and convenient, although you usually have to wear them for most of the day, including while sleeping.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is It Better to Get Braces at a Young Age?

Thanks to orthodontic technology and procedural improvements, there's no such thing as being "too late" to get braces. Treatment works and is effective even for adults.

However, having children see an orthodontist at age seven allows the specialist to determine if there's an existing or potential malocclusion. If there is, early orthodontic intervention can start.

Early treatment makes it easier to correct the problem, as children's bones are still malleable and therefore, easier to mold and more responsive to gentle redirection.

Which Should You Choose, Braces or Aligners?

There's no definitive answer to this because both options have their benefits and advantages over the other.

Braces, for instance, may be better for more complex cases, such as severe crowding or major bite flaws. Aligners, on the other hand, may work better for mild to moderate problems.

Clear aligners are also ideal for adults who aren't keen on smiling with the glint of traditional metal brackets. They require, however, strict wear compliance (e.g., having them on for 20 to 22 hours a day) to ensure treatment effectiveness.

Don't Let Crooked Teeth Affect Your Overall Health

Crooked teeth don't just look "unpleasant"; they also have long-term health implications, from increased risk of dental trauma to mental health concerns. If you or your child has crooked teeth, it's best not to ignore the issue and seek orthodontic advice instead.

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