If you start to notice that your skin is looking tired, red light therapy for skin may be an ideal treatment for you. This treatment uses low-wavelength red light to stimulate the production of your collagen, reduce inflammation, and speed up cellular repair. Luckily, you can get all these benefits in your bathroom.

As per reports from the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, skin diseases affect more than one in three Americans at any given time. Some of these issues include acne, inflammation, uneven tone, and premature aging. If you're having trouble with your skin, red light therapy can help you give your skin the love it deserves.

This celebrity skincare routine can come to life in your bathroom. With LED light therapy at home, you can build a non-invasive routine that leaves your skin looking its best right in your home.

What Is Red Light Therapy for Skin?

Red light therapy for skin is a non-invasive treatment that uses red or near-infrared light. This treatment will stimulate your cells to reduce inflammation and increase collagen production. Here are some red light therapy benefits you can enjoy:

Lightens dark spots

Improves hair growth

Gives you a smooth skin texture

Reduces fine lines and wrinkles

To help you maintain results after your in-office treatment, your dermatologist may recommend using a MitoGLOW mask at home.

What Precautions Do Dermatologists Recommend If You Want to Use Red Light Therapy at Home?

At-home skin care devices make it easy to protect your skin without the hassle of making appointments with dermatologists. However, before you start enjoying skincare benefits, you must protect yourself by following these precautions.

Talk to Your Board-Certified Dermatologist

Red light therapy doesn't work for everyone. If you want to know if it's the right fit for you, you need to book an appointment with your dermatologist. They will assess your health to find out if an at-home red-light device may:

Give you the amazing skin results you're looking for

Worsen an existing skin condition, such as lupus

Interact with the medication you're using or the treatment you're getting

Dermatologists have the expertise to ensure you're getting LED face mask benefits without compromising your health.

Prepare Your Skin and Maintain Device Hygiene

Start your red light therapy with clean, bare skin. Having makeup or creams on your skin leads to the reflection or absorption of light energy. These skin products stop the beneficial photons from reaching your cells, making the treatment less effective.

Additionally, you have to keep your device clean. Cleaning stops the accumulation of bacteria that can transfer to your skin.

Follow the Directions on the Red Light Therapy Device

Always use the red light therapy device, following the instructions given. To ensure correct use, follow the manufacturer's guidelines on the treatment duration and distance.

Usually, sessions should last between five and 20 minutes per body area. Exposing your skin for longer periods can lead to mild thermal effects, like transient redness.

Ensure You Have Proper Hydration

Harvard Health reports that most people need about four to six cups of water daily. Maintaining good hydration is an important part of your wellness, especially if you're trying photobiomodulation. If your cells are well-hydrated, they become more receptive to the light's energy.

What Should You Consider When Choosing an At-Home Red Light Therapy Tool?

Anti-aging skin treatments are making skincare accessible for you. However, you need the right devices to ensure your safety and wellness. Here are things to consider when selecting your red light therapy devices.

Type

There are different types of red light therapy devices you can choose from. You can pick:

LED masks: Treat the face, neck, or chest

Treat the face, neck, or chest Facial wands: Targets crow's feet or smile lines

Targets crow's feet or smile lines Panels: Target the face, back, neck, chest, or limbs

Target the face, back, neck, chest, or limbs Undereye patches and eye masks: Target fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness

Choose a device that fits your lifestyle and the areas you want to treat. Ensure the device you pick is FDA-approved.

Time Commitment

Sometimes you may want to pick a device with the quickest treatment window since you don't have a lot of free time. However, you need longer treatment if you have advanced signs of aging. Make sure you know the time that you're willing to commit before you buy the device.

Nanometers

Nanometer (nm) is the wavelength of the light that your red light therapy device emits. Check your device's packaging for "nm".

A device with a range between 630 and 660 nanometers is good if you're targeting fine lines and mild discoloration. In case you need something powerful for deeper wrinkles, stubborn pigments, and sagging, get a device with between 800 and 850 nanometers. These figures allow for deeper penetration into your skin.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where Should You Not Put Red Light Therapy?

Red light therapy for skin should not be part of your routine if you have pre-cancerous lesions. This therapy increases your cell growth, which is unsafe if you have an undiagnosed tumor or active cancer. Since some at-home devices have flickering lights, they may trigger you if you have a seizure disorder.

Direct exposure to the eyes and thyroid is also unsafe. If you have cataracts, glaucoma, or thyroid issues, don't place the light directly at your eyes and neck.

Can Red Light Therapy Help With Cortisol?

Red light therapy can help you lower cortisol. Cortisol is a stress hormone that can increase anxiety and disturb your sleep if it's produced in high levels.

Luckily, you can use red light therapy to suppress the hormone. As a result, you'll notice that you're less anxious and getting good sleep.

Can I Stay Under the Sun After Red Light Therapy?

After your red light therapy session, you have to be cautious about sun exposure. While the therapy doesn't use UV light, you'll experience cellular activation that temporarily increases skin sensitivity.

As a result, this makes your skin more susceptible to sun damage. You should apply broad-spectrum sunscreen after treatment to protect your skin.

Elevate Your Skincare With Red Light Therapy At-Home Devices

Red light therapy for skin is becoming accessible. You can now get the clear skin celebrities enjoy from the comfort of your own home. With safe, FDA-approved tools, you can make your skin look younger, smoother, and suppler.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.