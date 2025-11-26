Accessibility is important for people in wheelchairs, and if you or a family member uses a wheelchair, the best way to do so is by adding a wheelchair ramp to your home. It's easy to do if you follow a step-by-step process or hire someone to install it for you.

There are many different kinds of wheelchair ramps out there, so you will want to do your research before picking one for your home. Wheelchair ramp installation will make life much easier for anyone who uses wheelchairs to get from the driveway to the house and vice versa.

Follow our wheelchair ramp tips below to have the best installation experience.

Start By Doing An Accessibility Walk-Through

If you are a person who doesn't use a wheelchair, then you probably have no idea what it's like to use a wheelchair to navigate a ramp or a home. That's why you will want to do a walk-through or wheelchair-through with the person who is going to be using the wheelchair ramp.

Think about how they will get from the outside, maybe the driveway or the street, into the house, and how they will also move around the house itself. The doorways need to be wide enough, as do the ramps and the hallways of the house. Everything needs to be laid out so that it's easy for the person to navigate in their wheelchair.

Another thing to think about is how they are going to get from one floor to the next. Williams Lift Co. can help you set up a chairlift for your family member and help with wheelchair ramp installation as well.

A couple other things to think about:

Check the local codes, regulations, and HOA guidelines for wheelchair ramps

Choose the best entry location for the ramp for everyday use

Prepare the Ground or Base for the Wheelchair Ramp Installation

Once all the measurements have been made and you are sure where the wheelchair ramp will be installed, you will want to clear the path for it and then start preparing the ground or base.

The wheelchair ramp needs a stable and level base for it to sit on. Think about drainage, so that rainwater moves away from the ramp, avoiding corrosion, mud, and other water-related issues.

Also, think about what will happen once the person wheelchairs in through the door. Where will they go and what will they do?

All of this planning will ensure a smooth transition for the person using the wheelchair ramp. You should have them involved in every step of the installation process. If you are using a professional installer, then make sure you have three-way meetings throughout so that the installation process suits everyone's needs.

The door width needs to be at least 32 inches wide for wheelchair access, so that's something to think about.

The Wheelchair Ramp Should Be Safe to Use

This is not a tightrope that they are walking. The wheelchair ramp should feel as secure as possible for the person to use, without any hazards or obstacles in the way.

Add motion-sensor lighting so that the wheelchair user feels safe, no matter what time of day they traverse the ramp. Also, you can add handrails on both sides, so that they can grip them to walk on those days when they feel able to do so.

Are they going to be using the ramp to roll down garbage cans or recycling cans? If that's the case, then you should think about that usage as well and account for it.

Remove all garden hoses and other such items from around the ramp to prevent any slippage or tripping hazards.

Also, think about parking the wheelchair around the ramp, in a safe fashion, so it doesn't roll away and cause injury to someone. Will someone else besides the wheelchair user use the ramp, like couriers, for example? Think about how they will be using it, and if it's suitable for them.

Communicate With the Installer

The professional installer needs to be involved in all the different levels of communication when it comes to this ramp installation. The wheelchair user will have lots of questions for them and vice versa. As long as the communication lines are kept open, the ramp installation should go smoothly.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Correct Slope for Home Wheelchair Access?

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the slope for wheelchair ramps should be 3:12 or almost 15 degrees. This is for wheelchair ramps in homes.

If it's a public facility, the slope is 1:12 or 5 degrees of incline.

If you are using a professional installer, they will be knowledgeable about the safe slope for a wheelchair ramp, so you shouldn't have anything to worry about.

How Much Does It Cost to Install a Wheelchair Ramp?

This is a very subjective question since the installation costs can vary based on such a wide variety of factors. It depends on the different kinds of lifts and wheelchair ramps you are installing, the amount of leveling the installer has to perform, the materials used, and more.

The best thing to do is get quotes from several installers and see which one fits your budget best. Don't just go for the lowest quote, though. Make your decision based on the quality of work portrayed, professionalism, and experience, rather than cost.

This is a wheelchair ramp that will serve you for years to come, so it needs to be installed properly.

Prepare For Accessibility Using a Wheelchair Ramp Installation

Create a safe, smooth, and dignified way for your family member to enter and exit the house using a wheelchair ramp installation. Transform your home into a truly accessible space and make your family member feel welcome.

With the steps listed above, you will be well on your way to doing that. A professional installer will also pave the path for a smoother ramp installation.

