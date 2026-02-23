Distracted driving happens when you perform any activity that takes your attention away from the road. If you're not focused while driving, you increase the risk of getting into a crash.

According to reports from Cambridge Mobile Telematics, more than 420 people may lose their lives for every 10% increase in distracted driving. These crashes also cost the American economy $4 billion annually. When you drive while you're distracted, you not only put yourself in danger but other road users as well.

The best solution is to develop a high level of awareness on the road. However, if you get into an accident, getting in touch with a road safety attorney may be your best bet.

What Is the Leading Cause of Distracted Driving?

Knowing potential distractions helps you expect and avoid them, lowering the risk of an accident. Here are some distractions you may encounter while on the road:

Technological Distractions

Technological gadgets have made life easier. However, using them on the road causes significant risk. Here are some technological distractions:

Talking on the phone

Responding to emails

Browsing on social media

Following GPS instructions too closely

Being too focused on a podcast or audiobook

Searching through your playlist to pick a song

Despite widespread awareness about the dangers of using technology while driving, the behavior is still common. If you want to be a safe road user, limit your use of gadgets while on the road.

Daydreaming

Sometimes, your mind can wander while you're driving. Daydreaming happens when you have a lot going on in your life or after driving for long periods. If you find it hard to focus, one piece of litigation legal advice that works is pulling over to think things through.

Talking With Another Passenger

Whether you're driving with loved ones or carpooling to work, it is common to talk with fellow passengers. The problem becomes worse when the conversation you're having takes your attention from the road.

Moving Objects/Animals in Your Car

From pets to objects that move out of position, something moving unexpectedly in your car can be a distraction. Your reflexive instinct makes you want to calm your pet or reach for something that's sliding off a seat. The few seconds of distraction can lead to a crash.

Distractions of Handling Your Car

Your car has a lot of controls. Sometimes, you may be inclined to adjust different car components or controls while driving, including:

Mirrors

Seatbelts

Windows

Climate controls

Navigational devices

While these may seem like mindless tasks, they can distract you longer than you think. Ensure you make any necessary adjustments before you drive.

What Do the Statistics Say About Distracted Driving?

The dangers are severe. Here are some statistics on distracted driving incidents reported by Geotab;

5% of all drivers involved in fatal traffic collisions in 2023 were distracted at the time of the crash

Distraction-related accidents led to 324,819 injuries and 3,275 deaths in 2023

Violations related to distracted driving increased by 48% in the first six months of 2024

72% of all distracted driving violations are committed by drivers aged 16-45

These statistics show that distracted driving is on the rise. The injuries and fatalities should be your wake-up call to be more aware on the road.

When Do You Need a Distracted Driving Lawyer?

Distracted driving laws operate at both the federal and state levels. If you're involved in a crash, you have to deal with a complex legal framework that varies across jurisdictions. Getting car accident legal help becomes necessary.

Here are situations when you need a lawyer:

When You're a Victim of Distracted Driving

Being a victim of a distracted driving car crash is very scary. You have to deal with injuries that need surgery and long-term care. Additionally, you may not be able to go to work, forcing you to lose wages.

From medical bills to lost wages, the financial stakes are high enough to justify hiring a lawyer. You don't want insurance companies to dupe you into taking inadequate settlements.

Working with a Paul da Costa litigation attorney means you get aggressive legal advocacy. They will fight for you, ensuring you get the maximum compensation you deserve.

When You're the Accused Driver in a Distracted Driving Case

Facing distracted driving charges creates serious legal trouble that demands professional representation. Depending on the consequences of your actions, your charges can worsen to:

Reckless driving

Vehicular assault

Vehicular homicide

These charges carry potential jail time, fines, and permanent criminal records. You may face both civil liability and criminal prosecution. Early litigation legal advice will help you protect your interests in both proceedings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Best Way to Deal With a Distracted Driver?

Encountering a distracted driver on the road can be unsettling, but staying calm is your first priority. Resist the urge to react emotionally and focus on your own driving. A clear head will help you make smarter, safer decisions in the moment.

As soon as you notice a distracted driver, create as much space between your vehicles as possible. More distance gives you extra time to react if something goes wrong. Avoid tailgating, excessive honking, or aggressive gestures.

What Are All the Warning Signs of Distracted Driving?

Sudden braking is a sign that a driver is distracted while behind the wheel. If you abruptly slam on your brakes, it usually means that you are unaware of what's going on around you.

A distracted driver frequently veers off the road as they find it more difficultto drive in a straight line. If you notice a vehicle swerving from left to right, it is a sign they aren't paying attention to the road.

What Is Rubbernecking?

Rubbernecking occurs when you focus on surrounding distractions as they pass by while driving. It happens when you see a car accident or an arrest. If you take your eyes off the road for a long time, it may lead to another accident.

Protect Your Rights With a Road Safety Attorney

The consequences of distracted driving can be fatal. It may lead to severe injuries and damage that may need legal representation. If you want to avoid any trouble, ensure you're always distraction-free while driving.

