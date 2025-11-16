Working in information technology (IT) can be a satisfying job opportunity. It gives you a chance to advance professionally and receive a competitive salary. If you're on the hunt for the perfect job, you need to find the best states for IT jobs.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be a 13% rise in computer and IT jobs by 2030. This is a higher increase than the average industry.

If you want to break into the IT job market, knowing the states that have flourishing tech sectors may help you decide the place you wish to work.

What Is the Best State for IT Jobs?

If you want an IT job, it only makes sense to go to the tech-friendly states. Here are some of the best states for IT jobs:

New York

There are many US tech hubs in New York. You can work in firms in:

Albany

Rochester

Poughkeepsie

New York City

If you choose New York, you get access to research, development, and international trade. It offers IT professionals throughout the state competitive benefits and better pay.

Tech firms in the state often collaborate with healthcare, manufacturing, and fintech industries.

California

California is home to many IT companies, making it suitable for your IT employment growth. While Silicon Valley is a famous area for IT jobs, you can also get a job at:

Davis

Los Angeles

Sacramento

San Francisco

In California, you may work in a range of technological fields, from computer programming to artificial intelligence research. You will love California because it is one of the top states for technology privacy.

California also has good weather, meaning you will get more time outside. If you want to pursue a career in California, you can work with a realtor in Woodland or Davis to find a good home.

Virginia

While startups in San Francisco and Boston meet customer demands, tech hubs in Virginia are solving our country's most demanding needs. For example, Northern Virginia Tech became the groundwork for the digital and Internet revolution.

Northern Virginia also has the best cybersecurity experts, who are stopping threats to tech and national security firms. Working at the Dulles Technology Corridor means you get to enjoy competitive pay and career advancement opportunities.

Florida

According to recent CompTIA research, Florida is ranked fourth in high-tech employment. This position reflects 15.4% of upcoming tech jobs in the area.

If you want to pursue an IT career in Florida, this growth should encourage you. Cities in Florida with a good IT job market include Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Fort Lauderdale.

Which IT Field Has the Highest Job Growth?

With a lot of careers available, it can be hard to determine which IT job to pursue. To help you make a choice, here are IT career opportunities that promise you growth.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning Engineers

You can be at the forefront of innovation as an AI engineer. It allows you to shape the future with cutting-edge technology. This highly rewarding career offers a huge financial upside, with lucrative salaries for experts.

DevOps Engineer

As a DevOps engineer, you are the architect of modern software development. Your role is essential in building the automated, cloud-native platforms that allow rapid innovation and stability for development teams.

You'll create robust CI/CD pipelines and infrastructure by using cutting-edge tools, such as:

AWS

Kubernetes

Terraform

If you have these skills, you're in demand. You can use your skills to negotiate a strong salary as you take on big responsibilities like managing cloud deployments.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Data breaches are on the rise. If you're a cybersecurity engineer, you're also in high demand, especially if you have the skills to protect against sophisticated cyberattacks.

US tech hubs will want to tap into your expertise in:

Cloud security

Zero-trust models

AI-powered threat detection

If you're good at what you do, you can expect excellent compensation and promotion prospects.

Which Is the Easiest IT Job to Get?

If you're a beginner interested in IT, you can start as a help desk technician. The job allows you to solve hardware, software, or network issues for clients.

You can help people maintain, install, or troubleshoot hardware and software. Additionally, you can help solve their networking issues.

As you get more experience, you can get other jobs, like a cloud engineer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which IT Jobs Can You Get Without Coding?

IT isn't just about coding. If you aren't good at coding, you can still excel in the IT field. Various non-coding IT jobs are available for you to take up.

Being a data analyst doesn't require coding. These experts analyze data sets to help companies make data-driven decisions that increase their profits and revenue.

You can also be an IT business analyst. If you get this role, your work will be to enhance business processes and software via data analysis.

Additionally, you can become a scrum master and ensure that team members in your company adopt Agile practices.

Are IT Jobs Stressful?

Having an IT job can be stressful. One of the most common sources of stress is heavy workloads. You have to deal with many tasks with tight deadlines.

Another source of stress is when your IT job interferes with your family and personal time. If you notice that you experience frequent headaches and are irritable, you may be experiencing work stress.

What Is the 42% Rule for Burnout?

If you've got an IT job and you're suffering from burnout, the 42% rule may help. It suggests that your body needs 42% of the time for rest. That is about 10 hours out of every 24.

You can take breaks at your work and go for a walk. Such relaxing activities help relieve the stress of a day's work. Additionally, ensure you get enough sleep.

Find the Best States for IT Jobs

The IT sector is booming with opportunities. You just need to find the right place to start. Researching the best states for IT jobs will give you a head start.

Once you pick a state, you can begin looking for openings in IT hubs you're interested in. For more tips on tech and real estate, subscribe to our email list.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.