A credit card chargeback is when a charge is reversed by a card issuer. As a result, the money will at least temporarily go back to the customer while the company investigates whether the claim is legitimate.

According to Chargeflow, the e-commerce industry lost $33.79 billion in chargeback disputes in 2025, and this number is projected to increase to $41.69 billion in 2028. This growing number indicates a threat to personal financial security and business cash flow. That's why rising credit card disputes can be equally alarming for both consumers and businesses.

For a consumer, it may mean that someone has gotten access to their card and made a fraudulent charge, or they didn't receive the products, or at least not at the quality that they paid for. For merchants, it's an additional loss of revenue with processing fees compounded upon it.

As businesses understand more about what a credit card chargeback is, along with resolution and prevention measures, they avoid devastating lost revenue and reputations.

What Is a Credit Card Chargeback?

A cardholder can dispute a charge and reverse a transaction in certain cases.

This process is vital for handling fraudulent charges, whether it comes from scammers getting access to a customer's account or after one has unknowingly paid for shoddy goods and services.

This consumer protection action allows you to take steps regarding the quality of a purchase, delivery, or service in the event that the merchant doesn't act in good faith to return your money or exchange your products.

What Are the Credit Card Chargeback Process Steps?

The four main steps of a credit card chargeback include:

Initiation Investigation Merchant response Final decision

The process begins when a consumer who notices a fraudulent transaction or has a product dispute with the merchant contacts the bank to dispute the charge. Customers should file a claim within 120 days.

From there, the investigation starts as the credit card issuer reviews the claim and may offer the customer a temporary credit on their account. The credit card company will likely request funds from the merchant bank.

Next, the merchant can respond by either accepting the chargeback or presenting challenging evidence to deny it. Upon further review, the card carrier can decide whether to have the chargeback stand in a customer's favor or rule in favor of the merchant.

How Does the Process Affect Merchants?

While this option can protect consumers, it can have a devastating effect on businesses that receive too many of them. After too many chargebacks, credit card processors may drop a retail customer, and the fallout can result in higher product prices to balance out the ongoing cost of those chargeback fees.

That's why merchants should study this resource chargeback reason codes to understand why specific ones are happening, know how to solve the issue, analyze how to prevent them in the future, and know which ones are worth fighting.

For example, if the majority of your chargebacks are due to dissatisfied customers, it may be time to review the quality of your products, customer service, shipment carriers, and packaging. However, it's time to look into your company's fraud prevention and detection measures if you're receiving repeated chargeback codes related to unauthorized transactions.

How Can People Practice Better Credit Card Protection?

Even if you don't use your cards frequently, stay on top of regular monitoring, which you can easily do with mobile apps and by setting up instant transaction alerts. For example, you may get an email every time you make a purchase or when your account goes above or below a certain amount.

Digital wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal make it easy to use a card online in secure, encrypted payments that disguise your card number. If you make financial transactions outside your home, avoid using public Wi-Fi, but use a VPN if you do.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does a Chargeback Hurt Your Credit Score?

The short answer is no, as a legitimate chargeback has no impact on your credit report. However, it may have a domino effect if you don't pay the undisputed part of your bill on time.

A large dispute charge will temporarily increase your credit utilization, which can lower your score. Therefore, if you're going through the process, try to pay at least a minimum balance to maintain your good standing.

Who Loses Money on a Chargeback?

During a charge dispute, the first person who loses money is the merchant, as they lose the sale amount plus any fees. If it's resolved in a customer's favor, they'll get the money back; however, if it goes in the merchant's favor, the customer likely will owe the money back, and the card issuer loses out due to processing fees.

According to Mastercard, the transactions cost financial institutions $9.08 to $10.32 to process, while merchants are spending an annual average of $100,000 to $500,000 on chargeback technology.

If there are too many chargebacks initiated against a merchant, they may lose access to their payment processor.

Can I Dispute a Credit Card Charge that I Willingly Paid For?

You can dispute a charge you paid for, depending on the circumstances. The reason must be that you didn't receive what you paid for, such as getting the wrong item or amount of something. Another case involves a significant issue with the merchant, such as a refund not coming through.

If you can prove that you were tricked into paying for something, received a defective product, or were double-charged for the item you willingly paid for, you also have a good reason to initiate a dispute. However, you can't get a chargeback just because you changed your mind after making a purchase.

Kickback Credit Fraud in a Few Steps

Don't let a credit card chargeback affect your personal and business financial safety. Luckily, this process protects consumers from fraud, which has increased with advances in hacking, and from having to tolerate poor products and services.

However, when merchants don't understand chargebacks, it can be a crushing blow to revenue. Understanding and preventing chargeback codes can help a company enjoy a more secure financial future and better customer relationships.

