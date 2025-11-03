Many drivers believe things that just aren't true about collision repair. You may think that your car will never be the same again after you've been in an accident. Thinking that small dents and scratches aren't worth fixing is also a common myth.

According to Consumer Shield, 6.14 million car accidents happened in the US in 2023. That staggering number shows you that car accidents are quite common and, in many cases, they may leave minor or significant damage.

You can get collision repair to protect your car's resale value and avoid safety issues.

How Much Does It Cost to Fix a Car Collision?

There's no single answer because every collision and car is different. If your accident involved more structural and electronic systems, the repair will be more complex. A small dent is cheaper to fix than a bent frame or deployed airbags.

It's easier for repair technicians to get parts for common vehicle models, which makes repairs relatively cheaper than those of luxury vehicles. Other things that may affect the cost are:

The labor and technology needed for collision repair

If you need a color-matching job

Your location

Getting a quote from companies that offer expert vehicular collision repair in Denver, CO, makes it easier to plan.

Is It Worth Fixing a Car After an Accident?

Yes. Car damage myths can sometimes make you question whether it's a good idea to spend money fixing your car. You should determine whether you should repair your car depending on:

Its age

Market value

Extent of the damage

Consider getting some repairs if you have a relatively new car or one that's still under financing. Fixing a vehicle that has sentimental value is a good idea in many cases.

Collision Repair Myths You Need to Know

If you believe some auto repair misconceptions, you may end up wasting your money or feeling stressed. Collision repair shouldn't be a complicated process, and you can work with pros or consult them to ensure you have a smooth process.

When you know about the myths, it becomes easier to make the best decision.

You Must Go to the Auto Body Shop Your Insurance Company Recommends

You can choose your repair shop, no matter what your insurer says. It sounds convenient to go where they suggest, but that's not always wise.

Insurance companies often have preferred shops they partner with because it helps them control costs. Some may cut corners or use cheaper parts to save money. It's not always the case since others may be reputable service providers.

Exploring other companies beyond what your insurer suggests is ideal if you want to get your vehicle back to pre-accident condition. Look for:

A Seattle shop with strong reviews

Certified technicians

Track record of precision repairs

Collision shop facts are that a good company should focus on your safety instead of just offering you services within your insurer's budget.

Once a Car Has Been in a Collision, It's Never the Same Again

Collision repair technology has advanced so much. The myth that a car can never be the same again after an accident can make you feel hopeless, but it's not true. Once you get the best technicians, they'll use:

Computerized frame alignment

Paint-matching systems

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM)- approved parts

You can ensure your car is safe again and enjoy its fresh look once you know vehicle repair truths. Skilled technicians get it to look like it just rolled off the assembly line.

Minor Collisions Don't Need Professional Repair

When you get into a fender bender that leaves your car with just a few scrapes, you may think that they look harmless at first. Unseen damage could lurk beneath the surface, and it's always advisable to go to the experts. They can detect things like:

Misaligned sensors

Cracked frames

Weakened bumper

Some of your car's safety systems rely on these things to work correctly.

A Totaled Car Can't Be Fixed

You may sometimes think that your car is beyond repair after an accident. Totaled simply means that the repair costs exceed the value

If you go to a skilled shop, you may cut costs and get your car running again. You don't always have to let go of a vehicle that means a lot to you just because the insurance company considers it totaled.

Debunking auto repair lies is easier when you consult a trusted technician.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Fixing My Car After a Collision Affect Its Resale Value?

Yes, in a good way if repairs are done right. Buyers appreciate transparency and official documentation from reputable shops.

You'll notice that cars with professional collision repair tend to have a good resale value. Many buyers will not want to spend money on a car that has some visible damage or DIY fixes that will later cause them to incur more costs going to a professional.

How Long Does a Collision Repair Usually Take?

Repair times vary. The factors you should know about include:

The availability of parts needed to fix your car

Workload at the repair shop

Time needed for inspection and quality checks

If your car only needs a few repairs to make it look good again, you can pick it up in a few days. Many structural repairs take weeks, but it's better to wait than risk your safety.

Do Insurance Companies Always Cover OEM Parts?

Not always. Confirm before the work begins to avoid unexpected costs.

Many policies will only pay if you use aftermarket parts unless you specifically request OEM replacements. If your insurance company offers OEM parts as an optional add-on, weigh the pros and cons to figure out if it's a cost worth your money.

Don't Let Myths Drive Your Decisions

You may feel emotional and worry about costs when your car gets into an accident. Once you learn about collision repair myths, you'll avoid panicking and make good decisions.

Insurers sometimes work with autobody companies to lower costs, but you don't always have to go there for your repairs.

Your car may get back to its original condition or even be better after an accident. Working with pros ensures you don't lose a vehicle that has sentimental value just because your insurance company considers it totaled.

