Staying sober involves quitting the substance and also rebuilding your life after addiction. The hardest part isn't detoxing. The hardest part is sitting with your real feelings, facing the loved ones you hurt, and learning to enjoy life without leaning on the substances you abused.

As per the American Addiction Centers, over 54 million Americans need addiction treatment, yet only 23% receive it. That means a lot of people are fighting this battle quietly without any support system.

The hard truth is that when you choose to remain sober, it'll get harder before it gets easier. Luckily, your recovery can be successful if you have the right tools and honest expectations during the process.

What Does Staying Sober Mean?

While stopping alcohol or drug use is the first step of recovery, sobriety means abstaining from substances. You have to change your relationship with yourself, others, and your environment.

Sobriety means:

Adopting new habits

Learning healthier ways to cope with stress

Developing a sense of purpose that doesn't depend on alcohol and drug use

If you struggle with alcohol and drug addiction, you can abstain from drinking and be sober. However, if you don't address the underlying issues, it'll be hard for you to stay sober.

What Is the Best Way to Detox from Alcohol and Drugs?

Detox is the first physical step of recovery from substance abuse. Withdrawal symptoms from alcohol and drugs can become life-threatening, so you need the right support around you. A safe and effective detox usually includes:

Medical supervision

24/7 monitoring

Nutritional support

Mental health screening

Counseling and therapy

Medication-assisted treatment to reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings

To remain sober over the long term, you need a structured sober living program. It'll make you accountable. You'll get a community and sustain your ongoing therapy to keep recovery successful.

What Are the Brutally Honest Truths About Staying Sober?

If you're thinking about taking on the journey of recovery from substance abuse, you shouldn't enter sobriety expecting a finish line. The process is ongoing. Knowing the honest truths about staying sober from the start will keep you prepared, grounded, and protected against a relapse.

Cravings Will Be Difficult, especially in the Beginning

Early on in your recovery, you'll have strong urges to use substances. Since your brain is already used to drugs or alcohol, it will give you signals that it wants more. Cravings can feel overwhelming, leading to a relapse.

Reports from the National Institutes of Health show that nearly 40%-60% of those battling addiction will experience a relapse. To avoid being part of this statistic, you should know how to manage cravings. Some activities that can help you include:

Spotting your triggers, such as certain friends or stress

Building healthy skills to cope when cravings become high

Taking up cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT)

Attending group counseling for accountability

You can also join a support group to share what you're going through during recovery. For example, you may search online for "local meetings for drug recovery near me." This step will help you connect with others on a similar path to yours.

Mental Health Issues Will Complicate Your Recovery

As per NCDAS, about 45% of people with a substance abuse disorder also deal with mental issues, such as anxiety, depression, or PTSD. People with unmanaged mental health issues often turn to drugs or alcohol to:

Numb their feelings

Escape from uncomfortable thoughts

Get some sort of temporary calm

This reliance on substances can make recovery a lot more complicated. However, you can increase your chances of sobriety from drugs if you deal with mental health and addiction together. When you approach your recovery this way, you can build a more stable, healthy life.

You Have to Rebuild Relationships After Addiction

When you're addicted, you can damage relationships with loved ones. Trust will break. Additionally, the wounds in your broken relationship will be deeper since your loved ones will have seen how you struggled firsthand.

During your recovery, you should rebuild those relationships. Healing these wounds will take patience and effort.

You should go for family therapy. It will teach you how to communicate, apologize, and set healthy boundaries. Being honest and consistent will help you rebuild trust.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Does Boredom Pose a Risk for You If You're Staying Sober?

After you're done with rehab, life can feel empty. Without substances, your free time may be agonizing. You'll want something to make your life exciting.

A lot of times, you may be tempted to go back to using drugs and alcohol. You can beat boredom by trying new hobbies. You can learn new skills to find a purpose.

Activities like art and exercise can help boost your mood. By filling your time with activities you enjoy, you can reduce your risk of relapse.

Can Financial Struggles Affect My Recovery?

Yes, the financial struggles you had during addiction will affect your recovery. Addiction can make you have a lot of money problems. You can lose jobs, go into debt, or have a lot of legal trouble.

If you want to get back on track financially, you'll need a plan. You can opt for outpatient programs that can help you budget and search for a job. When you work on your money issues as part of recovery, you may have better success.

Will I Face the Stigma of Addiction During Recovery?

You're likely to face the stigma of addiction during recovery. The burden of being judged by others will feel so heavy. You may worry or feel shame about being rejected.

These feelings can stop you from reaching out for help. Unfortunately, isolation makes recovery harder. During recovery, you must let go of your stigma.

Go to counseling to get ways of letting go of the shame and rebuilding your confidence. Always focus on your progress and hang around supportive people. It'll help you feel proud of your efforts.

Make Your Recovery from Substance Abuse Successful

Staying sober can be tough, but it's possible when you have a clear plan and the support of loved ones. These strategies make it easier to face the hard truths of sobriety.

Subscribe to our newsletter to learn more about sobriety tips.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.