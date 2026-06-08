AI photo restoration will help you fix fading, scratches, and small damage in old photos. However, the moment a section of the image is fully missing, AI stops repairing and starts guessing. You'll notice that sometimes it invents faces, backgrounds, or details that were never there.

According to Photutorial, people take 5.3 billion photos worldwide every day. With this flood of new images, there is a lot of demand for restoring old family photos. AI tools promise quick fixes.

However, when you use these tools, you may not know where helpful restoration ends and invention starts. If you have a photo with missing elements, the AI version can replace the real memory in your family album in case you aren't careful. As you look for AI image editor solutions, focus on using it for repairs it excels in, like scratches and fading.

Why Is Photo Restoration Important?

Photo restoration involves digitally repairing and enhancing old, damaged photos. Here are some benefits of photo restoration:

Boost clarity

Preserve memories

Keep the sentimental value

Capture historical moments

Pass down the family legacy

With technology changing, the future of image restoration looks promising. You can restore old photos with AI.

What Can AI Photo Restoration Actually Fix Well?

If you want to fix minor issues on your photos, you can use an AI image editor. Here is what your AI tool can fix well:

Color Loss

Old photos lose color over time. You'll notice the yellows and reds on your photo fade fast, leaving you with washed-out images.

Using AI photo restoration tools, you can analyze surviving color data and restore the original tones with high accuracy. Since the color information still exists in your photo, AI only rebuilds on it.

Scratches, Tears, and Surface Damage

Your photos are prone to having small tears, scratches, and scuffs. Luckily, it's easy for AI to restore these issues. The tool will detect damage patterns and fill them in by sampling the surrounding pixels.

Blurring

Old or poorly shot photos may have issues such as motion blur or soft focus. With AI image enhancement, you can predict edges and textures, restoring your photo's crispness. AI will easily help you fix blurring issues by enhancing the real information in your image.

Low Resolution and Pixelation

If you've got an old digital photo from your early phone, scanned prints, or compressed JPEGs, you'll notice that it looks pixelated when viewed on a modern screen. You can use AI-damaged photo repair to boost resolution while keeping the image sharp.

Noise and Grain

Owning photos shot in low light means dealing with heavy digital noise or film grain. These issues often ruin your image quality.

Fortunately, you can use AI to clean up that texture while preserving the real subject in your photos. As a result, you get clearer photos.

Where Does AI Photo Restoration Go Wrong?

AI photo restoration will likely mess up your photo the moment it has to invent missing pieces rather than repair issues. Here is where the restoration may let you down:

Missing Faces

AI image-editing tools aren't good at faces. When a face tears, fades a lot, or is partially erased, AI won't recover the face. It'll create a new one from scratch using patterns it picked up on from millions of other faces.

The result may not look like any person you know. Here is what you can double-check:

Skin tone

Age markers

Smile and lip line

Hair color and style

Eye color, shape, and spacing

If you don't recognize the person in your edited photo, the AI tool likely invented the details. Always compare the restored photo to other photos of the same person.

Backgrounds and Locations

AI can invent the backgrounds and locations when editing photos. You'll notice that the restored photo features new background elements that weren't present in the original. Always assess the edited photo and keenly look at the following features:

Outdoor scenery

Furniture shapes

Wall colors and patterns

Signs, storefronts, and license plates

When you feel that something is off with the background, double-check with the original photo. It'll help you confirm what the room or location actually looked like.

Group Photos and Crowd Scenes

When your old photo that needs restoring features many people, AI image editors can sometimes merge features, duplicate faces, or add people who were never there. The smaller the faces, the more likely AI tools are to invent them completely.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can AI Restoration Tools Edit Text, Dates, and Handwriting Accurately?

No, an AI photo restoration tool can't accurately recover destroyed text. Unfortunately, you can't use it for:

Photo captions

Birthday cards

Signatures in the photo

Dates written on the back

These features can be reinvented as nonsense words or fabricated dates if you decide to edit them using AI.

What Are the Three Main Factors of Picture Quality?

If you want to assess image quality, look at the resolution, contrast, and sharpness. Resolution measures how much detail the image can capture, while contrast controls how well lights and darks separate. When you look at the sharpness, assess how crisp the edges of objects look on screen or in print.

When these factors are all clean, the higher the quality of your photo. In case you notice an issue with any of these factors, you may need image restoration.

What Are Common Mistakes in Photo Restoration?

One mistake you can make when restoring photos is sending a screenshot instead of the original photo. Screenshots tend to have lower quality and restrict the details you can recover. Always use an original digital copy for restoration instead.

Another mistake you can make is failing to work with the duplicate. Don't use your original image. Make sure you perform your restorations on a copy.

Edit With Ease Using AI Photo Restoration Tools

Restoring photos keeps the memories of your loved ones alive. While AI photo restoration tools can help you through the process, they're prone to inventing faces and backgrounds. If you use AI, you have to be careful so that you can restore your photo as is.

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