Wet Tuesday with showers, mountain snow

WASHINGTON — It’s another wet morning in Western Washington.

Rain and mountain snow continue early Tuesday morning and temperatures will stay cool. We’ll see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. this afternoon for Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties and Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties.

Another four to eight inches of new snow is expected today at Mount Rainier and Mount Baker.

A Flood Watch from 2 p.m. this afternoon through Wednesday morning for Foothills of the Western and Southern Olympic Peninsula, Middle Chehalis River Valley, Olympia and Southern Puget Sound, Olympics, Southern Hood Canal, Willapa and Black Hills.

We dry out Wednesday and temperatures across the region will warm to the upper 50s and lower 60s. We may see a chance of showers in the afternoon near the Canadian border.

Rain is set to return late Thursday afternoon and evening.

This weekend, temperatures will cool with morning lows in the 30s starting Saturday morning. We may see a few cool, showery days over the weekend. Drier weather returns later Sunday and into early next week.

-Madeline Ottilie





