Pinpoint Alert: Snow at Snoqualmie Pass, cold and rain to continue in lowlands

Winds have calmed down after Saturday evening’s storm and wind won’t be much of a factor in Sunday’s forecast. It will be another Pinpoint Alert Day for a rainy and very chilly day in the lowlands and snow at the passes.

We have already seen a couple inches of wet snow at Snoqualmie Pass, though not enough to cause problems on Interstate 90.

Through the day, another one to three inches of snow will fall and while motorists across Snoqualmie Pass should be aware of the potential for wintry travel, snowfall rates at most times will cause only minor issues.

At Stevens Pass on U.S. 2, motorists should be prepared for snowy travel as 3-6 inches of snow will fall through the day and the roadway will be slippery or snow-covered at times in periods of heavier precipitation.

In the lowlands, it’ll be rainy through much of the day except drier at the coast and north.

High temperatures on Sunday will be chilly with highs in the lowlands in the upper 40s to near 50s. The last time Seattle had a daytime high below 50 degrees was way back on March 20.

A weak ridge of high pressure – our “fair weather friend” – will build in on Sunday night, bringing an end to the precipitation.

We could have some patchy fog and low clouds on Monday morning but then some clouds and sun through the day.

There will still be a chance of a few rain showers, though most of the time will be dry. Highs will be in the mid 50s in Seattle.

A low pressure system moving toward Vancouver Island will bring a front into the area on Tuesday with some rain around mainly later in the day, turning to more of a steady rain Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Rain will taper later Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly dry.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s, closer to seasonal averages.

Expect more rain Friday into next weekend with the potential for some heavier rain at times.

However the timing and intensity of rainfall and any prospect for river flooding (mainly on the most flood-prone Skokomish River) will come into better focus as we get closer to the end of the work week.

