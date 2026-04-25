“Peak” tree allergy season upon Western Washington

Have you felt it? Itchy, watery eyes. Sneeze after sneeze. Name your allergy symptom, and you’re probably feeling it right now!

In Western Washington, the allergy seasons follow a predictable cadence: from tree pollens in the spring, to grass pollen in the early summer, followed by weed allergens as the warmer weather sets upon us.

In late April and early May, it’s tree time!

The main allergens are cedar/juniper, alder, birch, and sycamore trees but there are other trees that are “offenders” as well.

The cottonwood “fluff” you see flying through the air? A sign of plenty of tree pollens of all kinds. So goes for the greenish-yellow powder that coats your car windshield.

While the rains of spring tend to “wash” the pollen out of the air, it is just a temporary effect. Once the weather dries, the sun shines, and the wind starts blowing — pollen quickly becomes airborne.

I expect this to remain a problem each day through the end of April and into the first couple weeks of May as we’re expecting to see an extended dry and warm stretch of weather in the Pacific Northwest, with only a few shower chances mainly in the mountains early next week. So, in other words: not much to “wash” the allergies away.

The worst conditions can often be found nearer to forested areas, mountains, and heavily-wooded locations, but in reality, the trees and plants you have nearby contribute to most concentration of pollen in your area.

Tree pollen will likely subside by mid-May, but grass pollen is something that we deal with all summer long. The best advice is to talk to your doctor or allergy specialist for prescription or over-the-counter remedies.

Allergies are a price we pay to live in a part of the world with such incredible shades of green! (And yellow pollen!)

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