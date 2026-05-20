More sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way, but risk for grass fires increases

Seven days of cooler-than-average daytime high temperatures in Seattle and much of Western Washington will be ending as high pressure aloft (our “fair weather friend”) settles back over the Pacific Northwest.

This will send temperatures back to the upper 60s and lower 70s in many spots Wednesday and well into the 70s in many areas Thursday through Saturday.

We are running behind on rainfall not only for the month but a little less than an inch shy of normal rainfall at Sea-Tac Airport for the year, but after a very wet March, April had fewer overall rainfall days than average. So it is getting dry out there, especially in lowland areas.

Heading toward the Memorial Day weekend, use caution with anything that could spark a fire. I’m especially concerned about those dry grasses along roadsides in fields. These are fastest to “cure”, or dry out and will readily burn if an ignition source is sparked. Often, a fire can be accidentally triggered by a chain dragging on pavement under a vehicle, or sparks from railroad activities.

If you see smoke and suspect a fire has started, call 911 or your local fire department right away.

In more heavily wooded, forested areas, and in our mountains, these fuels are still more moist from recent rain and the lack of serious heat recently, but will become of greater concern as we head into summer.

While we won’t have extreme heat leading up to the Memorial Day weekend, temperatures will be five to eight degrees above average for this time of year and sunshine will be abundant.

We’re looking at our next rain chance around Memorial Day, Monday. We’ll update the Pinpoint forecast for changes in rainfall timing and location as we get closer to the holiday weekend.

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