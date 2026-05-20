Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) sent out for 16-year-old Thurston County boy

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has sent out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a 16-year-old boy from Thurston County.

According to WSP, Adrian Urps was last seen on Tuesday, May 19, at around 10 p.m., walking near Spurgeon Creek Road.

Urps is around 4′10′, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit, black pants, and tennis shoes.

WSP activated the MIPA on behalf of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

If you spot him, you’re asked to call 911.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) - Urps - Thurston County, WA - ACTIVATE pic.twitter.com/ksZvICh7e5 — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) May 20, 2026

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