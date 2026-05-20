WA sues DOE over student loan restrictions

Washington state is now suing the Department of Education (DOE), saying the agency is “unlawfully” limiting access to federal student loans.

Washington is just one of several states in this lawsuit pushing back against a new DOE rule that narrows the definition of “professional degree,” which imposes restrictions on students seeking certain degree programs, including many in healthcare.

The lawsuit argues that the Department of Education unlawfully altered the definition of professional.

In Washington, the rule affects hundreds of students in professional degree programs. The University of Washington, Washington State University, and Western Washington University all offer nursing programs. UW, for example, has more than 360 students in its Doctor of Nursing Practice Program and 75 Master of Nursing students, many of whom may be subject to the cap on student loans. Without access to higher loan limits, first-generation university students, those without a co-signer, and students with families to support will likely face the most barriers to pursuing their degrees. — Washington State - Office of the Attorney General

The lawsuit also challenges provisions that limit protections for students already enrolled in programs, including a grandfathering provision that could cause students who transfer institutions or temporarily withdraw and later return to their programs to lose eligibility.

A copy of the complaint is available here.

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