Forecast: Cloudy Tuesday morning with rain later in the day

SEATTLE — Happy Tuesday! We’re off to a calm start this morning with cloudy skies and some mist or drizzle. There won’t be much rain on the radar, but it will be a drippy morning with some patchy fog at times.

The next system is offshore and will keep clouds over the area today, but the rain won’t come in until around and after dinner time. Most of the area then, besides the morning sprinkles, will be more dry than wet until tonight. Highs will be in the upper-40s and lower-50s, right around seasonal temp levels.

The next system will keep rain going over the area tonight and a good part of tomorrow, before turning to showers. Based on the position of this system, we’ll get blustery, but not windy as it will be mainly to our south. We’ll still experience wind gusts over 25-30 mph at times, with the wind gusts possibly hitting 40mph along the coast. There are currently no advisories or watches for strong wind in our area, and I don’t expect any unusual impacts from wind in our area. It will be very wet with more than a half inch of rain in the lowlands on Tuesday night through Wednesday.

In the mountains, more than a half foot of snow will fall, mainly on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Pass travel might be difficult at times.

Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry and mild with highs in the 50s. Next weekend, we could be facing a warmer and wetter weather pattern with heavy lowland rain starting late Saturday and continuing into Sunday. We’ll be watching this time period for the possibility of higher snow levels in the mountains (meaning more rain than snow) and potentially rising rivers. High temperatures might be close to 60 degrees in parts of the South Sound on Saturday!





