Cloudy and Cooler Weekend Ahead

Clouds were stubborn for much of the day today resulting in highs only reaching the mid 60′s in many spots. The coast and island communities had more sunshine so temperatures were slightly warmer in those spots.

Look for morning clouds tomorrow and then afternoon sun with seasonal high temps in the low-70s. Our seasonal average or “normal” temp is 71° and we should hit 72°.

Friday will start dry with some increasing clouds but, some showers will be around on Friday with highs mainly staying in the upper-60s. I don’t see much moisture around on Saturday, but with mostly cloudy skies we should see at least a few showers.

It’ll get even cooler on Sunday with more widespread scattered showers in the low-60s. Snow levels around 4,000-5,000ft and a decent chance of thunderstorms around the Cascades. Few showers are expected during the day Monday, Monday night is when you can expect to see more activity. That rain will last through Tuesday! It looks like a cool Father’s Day weekend!

















