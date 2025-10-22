Fog descends on Seattle, creating eerie morning commute

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A blanket of fog descended on the greater Seattle area Wednesday morning, slightly reducing visibility for drivers’ morning commute.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for various areas of fog before 11 a.m., partly sunny skies towards the end of the day, and a 50% chance of rain after 5 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) announced.

Temperatures will reach as high as 64 degrees in parts of Seattle, and a low of 52 degrees at night. NWS also forecasted light winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation advised drivers of the following commuting practices for staying safe on the road through the fog:

Turn on headlights and fog lights

Increase following distances

Slow down

Remove distractions

Eyes on the road

Plan extra time for commutes

Drive cautiously

Potential atmospheric river towards the weekend

NWS is warning of a potential atmospheric river west of the Cascades starting Wednesday through the weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center indicates a moderate (40-60%) risk of heavy rain, high winds, and heavy mountain snow from Oct. 23-27. However, it could start as early as Wednesday.

“Heavy rainfall will have the potential to produce flooding west of the Cascades in Washington and Oregon,” NWS stated in a news release. “However, confidence in the extent and severity of any flooding remains low at this time.”

High winds are expected to be most prominent along the Pacific Coast of Washington and Oregon, but are not expected to be felt anywhere else in western Washington.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group