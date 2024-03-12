Procession route for fallen WSP Trooper Christopher Gadd

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The procession for fallen Washington State Patrol Trooper Christopher Gadd is scheduled to depart at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The time is estimated and is subject to change depending on traffic and logistics.

Route:

Starts at the Tulalip Resort and Casino’s gravel parking lot at 27th Avenue and George S. Williams Senior Avenue Northeast in Marysville.

Southbound Interstate 5 from 88th Street / Quil Ceda Way.

Exit Interstate 5 at Everett Avenue.

Right onto Everett Avenue

Right on Broadway

Exit onto Marine View Drive

Left on East Marine View Drive

Left on Hewett

Arrives at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

The public memorial for Gadd begins at 1 p.m. Doors open at noon.

