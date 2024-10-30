Why political ads are required to air

If you have watched CBS programming, there is a chance you saw a political ad with graphic images of abortion that CBS is required to air under federal law.

Presidential Candidate Randal Terry is airing the ads nationwide featuring graphic images of aborted fetuses.

Under federal law, we cannot refuse any advertisement from an official political candidate under anti-censorship laws from the Federal Communications Commission.

According to the FCC, “broadcast stations are prohibited from censoring or rejecting political ads that are paid for and sponsored by legally qualified candidates.”

Terry is running as a member of the Constitution Party in 13 states.

CBS is legally required to air the commercial and that includes on its network affiliates.

