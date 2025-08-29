Apple Cup Tickets Giveaway rules

KIRO 7 / APPLE CUP TICKETS SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the KIRO 7 “Apple Cup Sweepstakes” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to: (i) legal residents of the State of Washington residing in the counties of Chelan, Clallam, Douglas, Grays Harbor, Island, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, Jefferson, San Juan Island, Snohomish, Skagit, Thurston, and Whatcom; and (ii) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of KIRO-TV, Inc. d/b/a KIRO 7 (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, the University of Washington, Washington State University, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any sweepstakes or contest sponsored or administered by KIRO 7. If you or a member of your household has won a prize from KIRO 7 within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in this Sweepstakes.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time (“PT”) on September 1, 2025, and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on September 12, 2025 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

To enter the Sweepstakes, follow the below steps:

A. Watch “KIRO-7 News in the Morning” (the “Show”), weekdays starting at 6:30 a.m. PT on KIRO-7 during the Sweepstakes Period. During each weekday’s broadcast of the Show during the Sweepstakes Period between 6:30am and 7:00am PT, a “Word of the Day” (each, a “Daily Keyword”) will be shown on the screen.

B. Visit the KIRO-7 Website to complete your entry. Visit the “Apple Cup Sweepstakes” official registration page on the KIRO-7 website (www.kiro7.com/applecup) (the “Website”) on any weekday during the Sweepstakes Period, navigate to the “entry” page, enter the applicable Daily Keyword, and complete all the required information and follow all posted instructions.

To be eligible, you must enter the applicable Daily Keyword anytime from the announcement time on the relevant day until 11:59 p.m. PT on the same day. A total of ten (10) Daily Keywords will be announced during the Sweepstakes Period (one (1) unique keyword per weekday). All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

By participating in the Sweepstakes via the Website or the App, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (www.kiro7.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (www.kiro7.com/privacy-policy), hereby incorporated by reference.

Maximum one (1) entry per Daily Keyword, per person and per email address, per day (total of one entry per person per day) regardless of method of entry, during the Sweepstakes Period.

Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally sent the website or mobile entry to the station to participate in a Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Washington driver’s license or Washington state-issued ID (or other proof of Washington residency, such as a copy of a utility bill). If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute, an Entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the account from which the entry was sent. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a telephone number or other identifier automatically associated with the entry by a wireless service provider that is responsible for assigning the same. The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection, Odds. On or about September 15, 2025, Sponsor will randomly select two (2) potential winners from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each potential winner will receive:

Two tickets to the Apple Cup Game occurring on September 20, 2025, at Gesa Field in Pullman, WA.

Tickets will be transferred to winner electronically.





Approximate retail value (“ARV”): $150

Prizes will be fulfilled no more than four (4) days after the conclusion of the Sweepstakes.

Limit: One (1) prize per person and per household.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Prize winners will be notified at the time of selection, on or about September 15, 2025. In order to claim a prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within 24 hours of first attempt of notice. In order to claim a prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within first attempt of notice.

To claim his/her prize, the potential winner may be required to personally visit Sponsor’s offices 2807 Third Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121 within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. PT, weekdays) and must present a valid government-issued photo ID. If winner is unable to visit Sponsor’s offices, winner must print, sign and return paperwork along with proper notarization and copy of a valid government-issued photo ID via fax or email to fax number or email address provided by Sponsor postmarked within one (1) business days after notification.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), and a W-9, which must be notarized as noted on paperwork and returned within one (1) day of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, within 24 hours, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by based upon. Sponsor will select up to one (1) alternate potential winners, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND PRIZE PROVIDER HAS VERIFIED WINNER’S TAX ID NUMBER OR SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER FOR TAX PURPOSES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor and Prize Provider for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor and Prize Provider. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Prize Provider.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the prize event (“Event”), or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future trip. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. Prize winner is prohibited from selling or re-selling any ticket prize. Any such sale is deemed a breach of this contract and may subject winner to legal action and disqualification from participating in future promotions. The terms and conditions of the Event tickets may govern if the Event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Event tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details, including seat location, shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, Prize Provider and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor and Prize Provider. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor and Prize Provider reserve the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

8. Publicity Release . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

9. Indemnification . If Sponsor’s or Prize Provider’s use of your entry causes Sponsor or Prize Provider to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry.

10. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor AND PRIZE PROVIDER makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor AND pRIZE PROVIDER hereby DISCLAIM all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes

12. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

13. Sponsor . KIRO 7 Apple Cup Ticket Sweepstakes is sponsored by KIRO-TV, Inc. d/b/a KIRO 7 and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after September 20, 2025) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit KIRO7.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), KIRO 7 Apple Cup Sweepstakes, 2807 Third Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121.

©2025 Cox Media Group