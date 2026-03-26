Wolves surge past Rockets in overtime 110-108 on game-closing 15-0 run capped by Randle's winner

MINNEAPOLIS — Julius Randle hit the go-ahead jumper with 8.8 seconds left in overtime to cap a game-closing 15-0 run by the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 110-108 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Minnesota overcame a 13-point deficit in overtime, the biggest comeback since detailed play-by-play throughout the game began in 1997.

Randle, who had all of his 24 points after halftime, was called for a foul on Kevin Durant's drive with 3.3 seconds remaining. After the Rockets started 23 for 23 from the free-throw line, Durant's first attempt was short. He missed the second one intentionally to try to keep possession, but the Rockets never got a final shot.

Durant and Alperen Sengun each scored 30 points and teamed up on a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter to put the Rockets in front after trailing by 11 points with 3½ minutes left. Houston scored the first 13 points in OT before Minnesota responded with the final 15.

Jaden McDaniels had 25 points before leaving with an apparent leg injury for the Wolves, who are 10-5 this season without superstar Anthony Edwards. By the end, with Naz Reid ejected for complaining about the officiating, Rudy Gobert fouled out and Ayo Dosunmu unavailable with a sore calf, five of Minnesota's top seven players were missing.

Gobert had 14 points and 14 rebounds and Reid added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolves (45-28), who stayed a half-game behind fourth-place Denver in the Western Conference playoff race. The Rockets (43-29) are in sixth.

The Rockets won the first matchup on Jan. 16. Edwards was out then, too. The Wolves, who play six of their final eight games on the road, visit Houston again on April 10. The Rockets play six of their last eight at home.

Durant, who went 2 for 11 from the floor before halftime, passed Dirk Nowitzki (11,169) for eighth place on the NBA list for career regular season baskets made with 11,177.

Up next

Rockets: Visit Memphis on Friday.

Timberwolves: Host Detroit on Saturday.

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